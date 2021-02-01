Falkland Elementary School will be closed for in-person learners this week, Pitt County Schools announced early Monday.
Today is a remote learning day for all students in the district. Virtual instruction is scheduled to continue at Falkland through Friday.
“Reported cases of COVID-19 in the last few days, and related quarantines affecting several departments, will make it difficult to operate the school safely until more staff can return,” according to the statement.
It indicated that school officials will access the situation later this week before deciding when students can return.
According to COVID-19 data released Friday, there was one new on-campus case of COVID-19 reported at Falkland from Jan. 22-28, and four staff members were quarantined. As of 8:30 a.m. today, the district’s real-time data showed three active cases and 17 quarantines at the school. Those figures include staff and students both on and off campus.
Falkland is the third Pitt County elementary school to temporarily close to face-to-face learners since spring semester began in January. Eastern and Ridgewood announced the weekend of Jan. 9 that they would move to all-virtual instruction Jan. 11-15.
On Jan. 11, the Board of Education determined that all Pitt County Schools would operate virtually through Jan. 22. In-person classes resumed Jan. 26.