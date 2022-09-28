Calling ECU’s Fall Dance concert a “something-for-everyone kind of show” is not just a song and dance.
The production, which opens today in McGinnis Theatre, not only showcases a choreographic mix of jazz, tap, ballet and modern, it boasts an eclectic soundtrack featuring artists ranging from Barry Manilow to Kanye West and Greta Van Fleet.
“What we’re known for is producing shows that have a huge variety of work,” said John Dixon, associate professor of dance and concert coordinator for Fall Dance.
Over the next five days, some 60 ECU dancers will take the stage to perform works choreographed by faculty as well as one of their peers.
The concert serves as the opening act for East Carolina University’s theater and dance season, which will feature a half dozen performances ranging from award-winning musicals to staged adaptations of classic literature. The 61st ECU/Loessin Playhouse season includes: “Intimate Apparel,” Oct. 19-23; “Bright Star,” Nov. 16-20; “Swing!” Feb. 22-26, 2023; Spring Dance Concert 2023, March 22-26; and “Pride and Prejudice,” April 19-23.
Fall Dance is the first School of Theatre and Dance performance since the revival of Summer Theatre three months ago following a decade-long absence. School of Theatre and Dance Director Jayme Klinger Host said turnout for June performances of “Mamma Mia!” exceeded expectations.
“It has given a renewed energy and excitement over what the school of theater and dance does to contribute to the cultural tapestry of our community,” she said.
Host, who is in her sixth year as artistic director and producer for ECU/Loessin Playhouse, choreographed the opening performance for Fall Dance, a work titled “Transcendence,” which draws its name from the Latin prefix trans, meaning “beyond,” and the word scandare, meaning “to climb.”
“I thought it was a really great time to look at how we’ve grown into the individuals we are but also collectively what does that mean,” she said, “how we contribute to a community and what we can create when we do come together.”
For the concert starting today, dance instructor Dirk Lumbard has choreographed “They Wrote the Songs,” featuring “Copacabana,” “Dancin’ Fool” and other music by Barry Manilow, with lyrics by Bruce Sussman.
“Dirk reached out to Barry and Bruce and said, ‘I’ve always wanted to choreograph to your music.’ They were all on board and excited about it,” Dixon said. “It’s kind of a tribute to his friends. It’s a super-fun work. It kind of spans a range of Barry Manilow’s music.
“Some of our students are like, ‘No way, Barry Manilow!’ and others are like, ‘Who’s that?’” he said.
“Up/Down/Up,” choreographed by Dance Program Coordinator Tommi Galaska, brings more modern sounds to the stage with the music of Greta Van Fleet.
“She has created a complete rock concert vibe,” Dixon said, “from fabulous acrobatic dancing to some of the more gritty undertones.”
Two of the eight dances to be performed at the concert are from new faculty artists.
Britt Juleen Gonzalez, former artistic director for Berkeley Ballet Theater and professor at the University of Iowa and San Jose State University, has choreographed “Petite Valse” to an original piano composition.
“She comes from a rich history of dancing in the ballet and contemporary ballet world and has created a really beautiful, elegant work in contemporary ballet,” Dixon said.
ECU graduate Richard Smith, who has taught dance at Western Michigan University, Elon University and Duke University and served as artist-in-residence at ECU from 2008-2012, has returned to ECU as an instructor this semester.
“I am a teacher at heart,” said Smith, who served as a master jazz dance teacher at Chicago’s Gus Giordano Dance School. “This residency is the most in depth because I’m teaching ballet, I’m teaching jazz and I’m teaching modern.”
For the concert, the Statesville native, who is executive director of 360° Dance Festival, has choreographed a jazz piece titled “In Search Of.”
“There’s a degree of athleticism that jazz dance has that is the closest to a sport more so than any other genre of dance,” he said. “The piece demonstrates the girls’ athleticism and their strength and just their power on stage.”
Fall Dance also features the work of student choreographer Nadia Magee, a senior from Edgewater, Maryland. Magee, who is pursuing degrees in dance and communication, will present “Perceived.”
“She has a gift at getting at images and movement that really speak to the heart of an idea,” Dixon said. “She’s looking at judgment and prejudice and how it works inside of all of us, not really one side or the other but really all sides. It’s a really fascinating and fast-paced work that she’s created and kind of cuts to the bone in terms of speaking about that topic.”
Magee’s piece is one of three works in the dance concert to utilize video projection as part of the performance. Works by Host and Assistant Professor of dance Jessica Teague also incorporate the visual medium.
“The use of video projections to create different worlds is what I think sets this show apart,” Dixon said. “It does help the dancers feel and absorb and communicate and express from different layers, not just from the music, not just from the ideas but also from the other visual layers that are happening on stage.
“We’re are always trying to stretch our students to experience different things.”
Helping to provide a variety of experiences to prepare students for careers in the arts is one reason Smith chose to return to his alma mater.
“We want these dancers, the actors and these singers to graduate from the program and be ready to work, and they are,” he said. “I’m giving back to what gave to me. If it had not been for ECU I would not be where I am professionally right now. I want to make sure I do my part to continue to pay it forward.”
East Carolina University’s fall dance concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28-Oct 1 in McGinnis Auditorium in Messick Theatre Arts Center on campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 1-2. Tickets are $18 for the general public and $15 for seniors, and ECU faculty and students. Visit tickets.ecu.edu or call 328-4788.