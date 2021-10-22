Workdays at a community garden and nearby orchard this weekend aim to prepare the spaces for fall weather and look forward to cementing sustainable, resilient community resources.
The Greenville Community Garden at 209 Stancill Drive will host a planting event on Saturday morning with 30 to 40 volunteers expected to plant garlic, onions and mixed greens hardy enough to thrive in chillier fall weather. The same day, the community orchard on Jarvis Street at Willow Street will be hosting a workday as well.
Chad Carwein, East Carolina University sustainability manager and manager of the Stancill Drive garden, said that root vegetables like onions and garlic do well in the garden. The space also hosts radishes, which does a remarkable job of keeping soil healthy for the spring and summer.
“Radishes make a great cover crop,” Carwein said. “They keep the life going and give the organisms living in the soil nutrients. Then those organisms put those nutrients back into the soil. When radishes grow they kind of expand, which works almost like tilling (the soil).”
Last month, employees with Truist bank, a sponsor for the garden, helped install raised boxes, upgraded irrigation and tarps and landscaping flats. At the orchard, the group is in the process of wrapping up work on a community space including a place for campfires and cooking, Carwein said. Funding for the projects came from a Truist grant.
The community space has already become a spot for young people to share discourse, Carwein said. A finished version of that space is set to be christened on Nov. 20.
The garden and orchard are both under the scope of Love A Sea Turtle, a Pitt County nonprofit that focuses on sustainability. Dan Sokolovic, the organization’s leader, said that projects like gardening can empower volunteers, typically high schoolers and college students, by granting them leadership skills and tangible skills to put on a resume. The garden is managed by D.H. Conley sophomore Michelle Song, Sokolovic said.
“It teaches the youth about sustainability practices,” he said. “With Chad at ECU, we have a lot of intergenerational mixing going on with students working with the university. … Now it is not enough to be SGA president or a good student or an athlete. Everyone is. Michelle can come out here and say this is what she did.”
Food grown at the garden goes to JOY Soup Kitchen in Greenville, the Purple Pantry on ECU’s campus, Grifton Mission Ministries, Firstborn Community Development Center in Grimesland and Hope of Glory on Arlington Boulevard. Providing food for students is important, Carwein said, since there are a number in food insecure situations.
“A lot of people would be surprised but the university did surveys in recent years, pre-COVID, and the estimates were between 20 to 30 percent of students meeting the criteria for food insecurity,” Carwein said. “A lot of them are depending on scholarships and loans, maybe grant money. At the end of the week they are just having to make ends meet.”
The orchard’s trees include fig, mulberry, persimmon, pear, pecan, black walnut and now apple. It is also home to grapes and even a hardier, more resilient form of kiwi fruit. Carwein and company plan to put in bee hives at both the orchard and garden to help with pollination. It is a step toward a better future, he said.
“For me, my title is sustainability manager, but I am kind of getting sick of that term,” Carwein said. “What is it that we want to sustain about the way the world is right now? We have so many issues going on right now. Economic inequality, social inequality, climate change, a pandemic. Just turmoil everywhere you look. Rather than sustain I like to use the word resilience. This is growing community resiliency.
“If we can plant these seeds and grow these trees to develop a long term resource for our residents, I think we will just be better positioned in the future. When we come out here, we have people of all different ages, identities and races coming together and working. It has been neat to see it grow the way that it has.”