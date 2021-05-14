An annual observance to remember law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty took on added significance this year due to the pandemic and ongoing civil unrest.
Local officers and advocates marked national Police Week by paying tribute to four Greenville officers who died on duty since 1926. The event took place Friday; national Peace Officers Memorial Day was Saturday with observances in Washington, D.C.
Greenville Law Enforcement United and the Greenville Police Department teamed up to continue a tradition of visiting sites where the four officers lost their lives. Chief Mark Holtzman dedicated a wreath to the officers prior to accompanying members of LEU who rode bicycles to each location.
“Today we are honoring the fallen officers that have lost their life in the line of duty while serving the community here in Greenville,” Holtzman told media prior to the ceremony. “Our Law Enforcement United riders just rode from Raleigh to the D.C. area. Normally they ride all the way into D.C. each year.”
“We stop, we pause, we read the story at each site.”
‘A very moving week’
National Police Week remembers fallen officers, Holtzman said. He called it “a very moving week” and way to support families who lost a loved one.
“I think there’s something to be said when you honor somebody’s memory,” Holtzman said. “When you work in this profession long enough you will know someone who has lost their life in the line of duty. I personally experienced that back in Maryland.”
“It’s very powerful, but it also resets our life and resets our purpose for why we are here which is to serve this community,” Holtzman continued. “We are here to protect and serve.”
Tara Stanton is a captain in Greenville who has been on the force for 21 years. She has been involved with LEU’s Road to Hope ride for six. Last year’s event was derailed by the pandemic and she said it was nice to have a chance to ride again.
“This year we wanted to make sure that we did some kind of ride, even if it was altered a little bit, just to make sure that those families and those officers who made that sacrifice could be honored,” Stanton said. “On a normal year we pedal about 500 miles from Raleigh to Washington D.C. This year obviously because of the pandemic we had some alterations to the schedule and traveled about 300 miles.”
“There are days you kind of question what you’re doing but you know that the pain and the suffering that you’ve been experiencing,” Stanton said. “But you know that the pain you’re having on that bicycle is nothing compared to the pain that these families have felt by losing their loved ones … At the end, when you get to meet those families face to face, it’s an amazing feeling.”
According to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, 264 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2020. Forty-eight were killed gunfire, down from 51 in 2019. Forty-four deaths were traffic related and 172 deaths were from other causes, including COVID-19. The other causes category rose 300 percent over 2019.
Added importance
Holtzman and Stanton both acknowledged that the event had added importance amid current tensions between law enforcement and the public, particularly among black communities.
“I think the men and women of law enforcement today are even more dedicated,” Holtzman said. “You’ll see the young faces who are wearing the uniform out serving, driving these patrol cars, walking on our streets and answering that call in the middle of the night. To show up in law enforcement today, you really have to have your heart in it. You’re showing up for the right reasons. You’re not doing it for the pay. You’re showing up to protect your community, serving them in any way you can.”
On Thursday, the department said that the event had not been advertised due to “the current nationwide climate/attitude toward law enforcement and concerns for their safety.” Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The four officers remembered were Jason Campbell, David Nichols Jr., Jesse Mills and Joseph Noble.
Campbell was killed in wreck on Greene Street in 2007 after he lost control of his car while responding to a call. His partner was injured as well but survived. The wreck also killed a civilian, {span}51-year-old Billy Ray Greene, when Campbell’s car collided with Greene’s.{/span}
Nichols passed away in 2003 from a heart attack at the Pitt County Courthouse. Mills was shot and killed in 1952 while responding to a call at a laundromat. Two men, U.S. Marines aged 19 and 20, were sentenced to life in prison for his shooting. Both men have since been released on parole. Noble died in a motorcycle accident while responding to a vehicle crash in 1926. He was 41.