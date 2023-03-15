National Nutrition Month Logo

National Nutrition Month logo

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Community members can learn about making fun, nutritious meals at home during a National Nutrition Month event being held Saturday.

The Pitt County Health Department and AmeriHealth Caritas, the company contracted by the state to provide managed care services to Medicaid beneficiaries, is hosting “Fuel for the Future” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the AmeriHealth Caritas Wellness & Opportunity Center, 1876 W. Arlington Blvd. Attendees can try different foods, learn about nutrition education and participate in different children’s activities. There also will be a chance to win door prizes.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.