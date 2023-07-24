Susan Harrison, the mother of Jayden Harrison who on July 4 was found dead in the parking lot of Planet Fitness on Thomas Langston Road, addressed the media Monday at Greenville Police Headquarters on Greene Street to ask for the public's help in providing information that would lead to solving the shooting.
Lori Cohens, cousin of Jayden Harrison, his aunts Jackie Tripp and Rebecca Harrison, mother Susan Harrison, older brother Kamron Hopkins, and aunts Annette Campbell and Teresa Allen, from left, join Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls at Monday's press conference.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Greenville Police Chief Ted Sauls takes the hand of Susan Harrison during Monday's press conference.
Pat Gruner / The Daily Reflector
Jayden Harrison was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School (right) and loved his two cats according to family.
The family of a man shot dead in a fitness center parking lot earlier this month joined local police and prosecutors to ask the public for tips to help solve the crime.
Jayden Harrison, 22, was located by first responders about 1 a.m. July 4 in the parking lot of Planet Fitness, 801 Thomas Langston Road. The first responders initially responded to the area to a report of a person having a heart attack.