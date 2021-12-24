WINTERVILLE — Marenda and Todd Ausbon welcomed their second son, Greyson, on Feb. 5, 2018. He was a healthy, strong baby.
Then one Sunday morning, just four months after he was born, the seizures began.
Greyson’s family rushed him to Vidant Medical Center where he was diagnosed with partial seizure disorder and infantile spasms. He immediately started a series of medications to help control the seizures.
Greyson’s grandmother, Alice Huggins, explained that a gene mutation was the catalyst for the partial seizures and infantile spasms. Later, Greyson was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome.
“As he got older, the pattern on his EEG changed and became consistent with LGS,” she said.
Over the following weeks and months, the baby boy developed a cascading series of complex medical challenges requiring regular time in the hospital at Vidant and Duke and round-the-clock care at home provided by nurses, therapists and family members.
Now, his family needs to modify their cozy ranch home off of Reedy Branch Road in Winterville to accommodate equipment to help him move around the house as he grows — at nearly 4, he already weighs 45 pounds in part due to side effects of medications he must take. And when a coworker of Marenda’s found out about a fundraising effort spearheaded by Huggins, she knew a way she could help.
Deborah Taylor, who works with Marenda at ECU Physicians Infectious Disease Clinic, is a member of the Purple Diamond Divas Social Club, a group of nine women who share a desire to help others. The group was founded by April Becton and Yolanda Garrett in 2011.
“We started out as a book club. Just a bunch of ladies getting together to do book club, then we were like, ‘I love to give back, you love to give back,’ so we turned into a nonprofit,” Becton said.
The group is known for its creative social and fundraising events. Some of their recent events include an adult prom, a grilling competition, a Sip and Paint event and their annual cancer walk. “We do plate sales, we do raffle tickets, we just did a lip sync battle. We try to come up with different ideas,” Becton said.
The women arrived at the Ausbon’s home on Wednesday evening dressed in their signature purple line jackets and leather patch vests to deliver the family a $2,000 check. The members gave a separate gift to Greyson’s 8-year-old brother, Easton.
“It makes us feel good to be able to give back because we could never understand what they are going through so just us making a contribution to what they’re trying to do means a lot to us,” Becton said.
The Ausbon’s aren’t the only family the Divas are helping this Christmas. Divas’ Secretary Sharon Ennis said they also were making a presentation at the Ronald McDonald House and have helped other families in need with toy and gift donations.
The Ausbon family aims to raise $75,000 for construction costs. Marenda said Wedensday it is becoming increasingly difficult to safely lift and carry Greyson. The renovation plans include expanding the hallways and doorways so an assistive lift device can be installed. Having the additional space to move around the home will improve Greyson’s quality of life, Miranda said.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there is no cure for Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and complete recovery is very rare.
Last week, the family traveled to Duke Hospital for Greyson to participate in a video EEG series to scan his brain waves. His grandmother said doctors observed 72-96 seizures in 24 hours.
In addition to epilepsy, Greyson is diagnosed with other conditions including restrictive lung disease, obstructive sleep apnea, hypotonia and severe developmental delay.
The 3-year-old uses several devices to keep his airways clear and maintain safe oxygen levels. He receives multiple breathing treatments throughout the day and sleeps with a BiPAP machine, a type of ventilator. He uses two other devices twice a day to induce coughing and break up secretions.
Greyson’s condition is difficult to manage despite being on multiple medications and receiving weekly physical and occupational therapy visits. He is unable to speak and his movement is restricted.
“He is unable to sit up by himself or walk and relies on a stander and gait trainer to help him stand. He wears braces on his lower legs to help support his feet and ankles when he is in his stander and gait trainer. We have a special seat that he sits in so that we can move him around the house,” said Huggins, his grandmother.
Huggins lives next door to the Ausbons and helps care for Greyson. She started the fundraiser and the Christian crowdfunding site Give Send Go: givesendgo.com/G2DFG
Marenda is program coordinator at the ECU clinic while Todd is a firefighter and treasurer of the Winterville Community Fire Department.
The parents said they are grateful for all the support and the love of their son.
“Greyson is funny, caring, loving and happy,” Marenda said.
“He talks in his own way, he babbles and coos when he is happy. He is usually a happy baby.”