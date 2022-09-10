J.H. Rose Graduation

Pitt County Schools Superintendant Ethan Lenker, left, and J.H. Rose principal Monica Jacobson listen as J.H. Rose Valedictorian Andrew Lavine gives his speech during the graduation ceremony on June 7, 2019.

 FilE Photo/The Daily Reflector

Four years from now, a valedictory speech delivered at one of the county’s public high school graduation ceremonies may serve as a farewell address in more ways than one.

That’s because Pitt County Schools is considering ending its acknowledgment of high school valedictorians and salutatorians, beginning with the Class of 2027. The proposed change in the school district’s recognition policy is scheduled to be considered at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.


