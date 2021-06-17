Pitt County Representative Brian Farkas wants his constituents to know he is staying busy in Raleigh.
At a virtual town hall Wednesday night, Farkas told attendees that he has sponsored 177 bills in total since being elected as a junior representative. Among those, one announced earlier that day would provide funding for specialized mental health and de-escalation teams for police departments.
Earlier on Wednesday, Farkas announced that he has filed legislation to pilot Support Team Assisted Response (STAR) programs in three North Carolina police departments, including Greenville’s.
The program would allocate $990,000 in nonrecurring funds each year from 2021 to 2023 to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. The money would provide grants for mobile mental health teams to work with police.
“When there’s a low-level incident, say trespassing or perhaps a mental health crisis, instead of dispatching a uniformed standard police officer or squad to the situation, we instead deploy a specialized van equipped with food, blankets, medicine if needed and powered by a paramedic, social services or mental health professional and a police officer to make sure everyone is safe in that situation,” Farkas said. “They go in with expertise needed to meet the situation.”
The program has similarities to GPD’s existing Mobile Crisis Unit, a group that provides mental health advocacy to non-violent offenders. Farkas said that the program is a proven asset that brings the Mobile Crisis Unit to its next phase.
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman pointed him in the direction of STAR programs in Denver, Farkas said.
“In the 748 cases they have deployed to in the first six months, they had zero result in arrests,” Farkas said. “(The Mobile Crisis Unit) is limited in time and resources. Basically, this new unit would come in and be the Cadillac version of where Chief Holtzman is trying to go.”
Greenville's crisis unit was the first co-responder mental health response program in eastern North Carolina and launched in February.
The program is supported by Disability Rights North Carolina, a legal advocacy agency.
“People in mental health crisis are 16 times more likely to be killed in a police encounter,” said Disability Rights North Carolina Policy Attorney Tara Muller in a news release. “STAR programs save lives by ensuring de-escalation and connecting people in crisis to mental health resources. We appreciate Representative Farkas’ leadership on this critical community issue.”
The bill is sponsored with Republican Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County and Democratic Rep. Terry Brown of Mecklenburg County. Twelve others have co-sponsored the bill as well, the release said.
During a public hearing, Carol Williams asked Farkas for an update on concerns of gerrymandering in the state amid upcoming redistricting. Redistricting was delayed along with the census in 2020, something Farkas attributed both to COVID-19 and management issues. He focused on its importance as the state prepares to gain a 14th congressional seat.
“They did not give us the data we needed,” Farkas said. “That will have impacts on my race, too, as well as our county commissioners and congressional seats. … I’m going to keep pushing for doing it the right way as much as we can, but we’ve fallen a little short of the ability to have independent redistricting.”
“It is going to be really important for people, when these meetings are going, that people know that you all are watching," Farkas said.
He also mentioned that June 19 is a “District Day,” where he will be at Alice Keene Park in Greenville to speak with constituents.