With a 462 vote margin and hundreds of votes still uncounted, Pitt County’s Democratic state representative has a slim chance to add to his party’s slim wall against a Republican supermajority in the state House.

Incumbent Brian Farkas on Tuesday lost his District 9 seat in the House to Republican Tim Reeder if the margin holds, and Reeder would join a House that fell one seat short of a supermajority needed to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. A Farkas miracle would give the Democrats a two-seat cushion.


