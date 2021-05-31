A bill that passed the state House 110-3 would update the system that reports sewage system overflows. It's the first piece of legislation filed by Rep. Brian Farkas of Greenville.
North Carolina Riverkeepers mapped 22,968 sanitary sewage overflows in the state between 2002-2017 — an average of 1,500 spills per year, according to Farkas' office. Under current law, polluters are only required to notify the public via news release if there is a spill over 1,000 gallons. If the spill is over 15,000 gallons, polluters are also required to put a paid ad in the newspaper with details of the spill.
In addition to keeping the print requirements, Farkas’ legislation requires posting notifications to the wastewater treatment works’ website. The legislation also requires the notification of local health departments in the affected county and the chairs of the Environmental Review Commission.
House Bill 885 earned approval on May 12 after a second reading. It currently is with the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations. Farkas said updating the reporting system will help keep more people informed about the pollution of waterways, especially rural residents who didn’t have easy access to these important notices. “This bill tackles that problem head-on and helps more people know when there’s pollution in their water.”
Jillian Howell, the Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper with Sound Rivers, voiced her support for the bill.
“We're excited to see this legislation move and are thankful for Rep. Farkas’ leadership on this issue,” said Howell. “Working on the water, I see firsthand the negative impacts SSOs have on our communities and the environment. People should know when their waters are being polluted and this legislation is a move towards greater transparency around SSOs. We’re fortunate to have a champion for clean water here in the east.”
The bill passed unanimously through both the Energy and Public Utilities Committee and the Rules Committee. Farkas said it saw significant bipartisan cooperation. If signed into law, it would come into effect Oct. 1 of this year.
“I enjoyed working with all my colleagues to make this bill happen,” said Farkas. “We brought in good ideas from both Democratic and Republican colleagues to make sure the bill is something everyone could rally behind. Our top priority should be protecting the public, and HB885 takes a meaningful step toward making that happen. Regardless of where you live, all North Carolinians deserve a modern notification system so we can all boat, fish, and swim without worry.”