Butchers, bakers, candlestick makers — and more — can all be found under one brighter-than-ever roof at the Leroy James Farmer’s Market in Greenville.
According to market coordinator LaRita Johnson, there is a “whole new feel” this year.
“Its bigger and brighter than ever before,” she said, thanks to upgrades to the market, inside and out, by the City of Greenville.
“They fixed the doors and replaced the 30-year-old dull and dingy skylights. It is so beautiful when you walk in,” Johnson said.
She said the city also expanded the parking lot.
“Parking is a lot safer — we now we have traffic flow. We have new fence. It looks so beautiful out here.”
Johnson said sellers are excited about the improvements.
“The vendors appreciate it so much because it has such a nice, clean feel,” she said.
The market, located at 4560 County Home Road, across from Alice F. Keen District Park, is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Thursdays and Fridays are very laid back, but steady,” Johnson said, with fewer vendors.
Saturdays bring out over 30 vendors, who offer a cornucopia of high-quality merchandise.
“If you are going to sell here, we ask that you to have a top-quality product,” Johnson said. Items must be hand-crafted — or grown— by the vendor.
Soaps, produce, candles and meats are just a few of the offerings available.
“There is always something different and new. I think that is what draws people to this market,” Johnson said. “We have some really unique vendors.”
Some of the newer offerings include a wine vendor, a popcorn vendor and wood craftsmen.
“It is so exciting,” Johnson said. “We have so many fabulous entrepreneurs.”
Bakers offer specialty goodies, including gluten free and vegan treats.
Also found at the market, not readily available elsewhere, are handmade empanadas.
“They are out-of-this-world good,” Johnson said.
“We have an egg farmer that makes linen towels. They are so absorbent. She has a hard time keeping up with demand,” she said.
Fresh meats, including chicken, pork, beef and lamb are available.
“We have two vendors who do their own chickens (for the meat), she said. “They are fed a little bit differently. They eat more of an organic-type of feed which makes them more tender and more tasty.”
Seafood, local honey, plants, shrubs, herbs, flowers, all kinds of produce, lotions, wood pens, handmade wooden tables and cutting boards and fresh salsas also are available.
Coming the first week in June through the month of August, is G-Circle Market, on Government Circle.
A satellite of the Leroy James Farmers Market, G-Circle will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.
“We started G-Circle two years ago to help WIC and SNAP participants be able to easily use their vouchers,” Johnson said.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children and SNAP is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
“The idea is to try to bring fresh fruits and vegetables closer to where people are and especially to folks that may have difficulty accessing those items on a regular basis,” said Leigh Guth, Pitt County director of N.C. Cooperative Extension.
Some of the same vendors will sell items at both markets. There is no admission fee to either market.
For a list of vendors, or more information on the Leroy James Farmer’s Market visit their Facebook page, or www.pittcountync.gov/599/Farmers-Market. Vendors pay a $50 annual fee, and a $5 Saturday fee.