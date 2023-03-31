Farmers market is bigger and brighter than ever 5

A grant from WellCare of North Carolina will allow Pitt County to continues its Double Bucks program at the Leroy James Farmers Market on County Home Road brighten the atmosphere. The Pitt County WIC program is now issuing vouchers redeemable for $30 worth of fresh produce at the market.

 File photo/the Daily Reflector

The Leroy James Farmers Market is continuing its Double Bucks program thanks to a $2,000 donation from WellCare of North Carolina.

The Double Bucks program allows individuals using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards and Women, Infants and Children farmers market coupons to buy fresh food at the market, 4560 County Home Road.


