...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
A grant from WellCare of North Carolina will allow Pitt County to continues its Double Bucks program at the Leroy James Farmers Market on County Home Road brighten the atmosphere. The Pitt County WIC program is now issuing vouchers redeemable for $30 worth of fresh produce at the market.
The Leroy James Farmers Market is continuing its Double Bucks program thanks to a $2,000 donation from WellCare of North Carolina.
The Double Bucks program allows individuals using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards and Women, Infants and Children farmers market coupons to buy fresh food at the market, 4560 County Home Road.
“Participation in the Double Bucks program is aligned with Pitt County’s commitment to address food insecurity and improve the health of all residents,” said James Rhodes, assistant county manager.
The Double Bucks program began January 2022 and is extended into 2023 through the partnership with WellCare of North Carolina.
To participate, eligible shoppers should go to the market office to swipe their SNAP card or present their WIC farmers market coupons for the amount they would like to spend. The manager will give shoppers SNAP tokens and match that with Double Bucks tokens.
A customer spending $15 of their benefits will actually have $30 to spend on SNAP eligible fresh foods, according to a county news release.
If customers do not spend all of their tokens in one visit, they can use the tokens the next time they shop at the market.
The year-round market is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturdays during the winter months. Starting today, the market will also operate on Fridays.
The market gives people easier access to locally grown produce, eggs and meats, while farmers improve their income. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/FarmersMarket to learn more.
Last year, participants spent $2,900 in Double Bucks funds, Rhodes said. Since January $700 has been spent. The WellCare donation should fund the program well into the new growing season, he said.
The program will support eligible shoppers of the Leroy James Farmers Market while funds are available.
“We understand the importance of the Double Bucks program as it helps people bring home even more fresh produce while also supporting local farmers,” said Shaune Lancit, director for community engagement at WellCare of North Carolina.
“Access to healthy foods is so important to the health and wellbeing of the community and our members. WellCare of North Carolina is proud to partner with the Leroy James Farmers Market to ensure the Double Bucks program is available to our neighbors who need it most.”