An update about social distancing efforts at the Leroy James farmers market sparked more debate about enforcing a mask mandate there and other county properties.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners took no action after a long discussion during Monday’s regular meeting. The debate started after County Manager Scott Elliott reported several vendors were not wearing masks despite efforts to address customer complaints.
Commissioner Alex Albright made a motion to require vendors to wear masks. Commissioner Chris Nunnally seconded the motion, adding that mask-wearing should be enforced at any county buildings. If a vendor has a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, he said, they should notify the public health director and the market should establish an area where they can set up safely.
“I think that we need to be very stern in our messaging at this point that that is totally unacceptable to put our public at risk accessing our county buildings, so I hope that we can continue to remain vigilant on that messaging and be really upfront about it,” Nunnally said.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said people with health problems like emphysema cannot wear masks and are exempt from the state mandate. The state does not require individuals to disclose medical conditions and county should not either. The board would be going too far if its mask mandate was stricter that the state’s, he said.
“I don’t know that we want to put a Star of David on people so that they have to disclose that they have some type of medical condition,” Coulson said.
Commissioner Lauren White said she will not support any motion to require a vendor to wear a mask because the vendor may have a health issue. She said she supported Coulson’s recommendation.
County attorney Janis Gallagher said the mandate does allow local jurisdictions to enforce more stringent requirements.
Under a strict mask mandate, a staff member at the market would have to advise visitors they cannot enter the building without one, Gallagher said. A law enforcement officer may be called to educate anyone who enters without a mask or cite the person for trespassing.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins said visiting the farmers market is a choice. If someone chooses not to wear a face covering, they don’t need to go to the farmers market, she said.
People who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask can ask a friend or family member to shop for them, she said. Vendors would not have to detail their health conditions to be stationed in a separate area.
“So you don’t have to go to the farmers market, but I do agree that we should require face masks or face coverings to enter the farmers market, just like Walmart does, just like Lowe’s does and all of those other ones,” Floyd Huggins said.
Albright’s motion ultimately failed because he did not accept Nunnally’s suggestion to include all county buildings. He said he was strictly concerned about the farmers market because enforcing a mask mandate may be more difficult throughout the county.
“When we’re talking about the whole county, I think that seems like a very different issue, and it does, as several people pointed out, present enforcement issues,” Albright said.
Chariman Melvin McLawhorn said vendors should be notified about a possible face covering mandate then the motion could come back to the board.
In July, the board was looking at temporarily suspending non-food vendors a complaint about social distancing. County staff held two virtual meetings with vendors to discuss concerns, Elliott told the board.
The county also limited capacity to 32 customers at a time, Elliott said. On July 18, additional signage was added and one door was designated for entry and another for exit.
There have been no complaints since the measures were implemented, Elliott said, however six vendors were notwearing masks on July 25.
The number of new virus cases in the county dropped dramatically on Tuesday to seven, down from 29. The county suspended testing due to Hurricane Isaias.
The number of hospitalizations at Vidant Health facilities increased to a record 101 on Tuesday.