Farmville approves fire station plans

FARMVILLE — Plans for a new fire station have been approved by the Farmville Board of Commissioners.
The new facility will allow the Farmville Fire Department to relocate from its building on Main Street to the corner of May Boulevard and West Horne Avenue.
The agency has grown causing space issues and a need for a larger facility to better serve residents, officials said. The Main Street facility is 15,000 square feet and 104 years old. It lacks a sleeping quarters, showers and is running out of room for storage.
The building also has a 10-foot door on the bay, which limits the department’s ability to acquire an aerial fire truck, which is 11 feet high.
In June 2019, the town entered into an agreement with PALCO Investments to acquire 2.5 acres of land on the corner of May Boulevard and West Horne Avenue.
The the town is transferring ownership of the existing fire station property to PALCO Investments in exchange for the land. PALCO also is paying the town $75,000.
The new property once housed Red’s TV and Appliance Store, which has since been demolished.
The new station, designed by Davis Kane Architects, will bring the Farmville Fire Department into the 21st century and was designed with the future in mind, said Jimmy Edwards, principal architect at Davis Kane.
“We’re trying to plan for the next 50 to 75 years, knowing we are going to have to have paid people here. It’s very complicated but we know we’re going that route,” Farmville fire chief Tommy Brady said.
The approximately 20,000-square-foot facility will consists of a fitness room, day room, kitchen with a pantry, conference room, training room, offices, four bathrooms with showers and five dorm rooms.
Five bays will occupy the back portion of the building with exits located on both May Boulevard and West Horne Avenue.
Parking for the public will be located at the front of the building off of West Horne, while firefighter parking will be in the back of the building.
The plans approved on June 28 call for a station that is 15 percent smaller than the original layout. The reduction in size occurred after cost estimates came in higher than expected.
Before making their decision, commissioners reached out to members of the fire department, including Brady, for their approval.
There were no objections.
Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith made a motion to approve the design and move forward with the project. It was approved unanimously.
In other action, the board:
- Held a public hearing before approving chapters 155 and 157 of the town’s subdivision and zoning ordinances respectively. Changes were needed to bring the ordinances up to state requirements, according to town planning and zoning director Justin Oakes.
- Held a public hearing before approving the town’s flood damage prevention ordinance. The update was needed to be in compliance with the National Flood Insurance Program Community Rating System. As a member, Farmville residents are eligible to receive discounts on their flood insurance.
- Approved the final plat for Dalton’s Cove subdivision phase 2. Phase 2 includes approximately 13,515 square foot lots and will be zoned R-8, single-family residential.
- Renewed a parking lot lease agreement for the parking lot on Walnut Street adjacent to Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the Duke building for $11,760.