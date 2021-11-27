FARMVILLE — A Farmville couple with a history of giving back to the community has made a multi-million dollar donation to a private girls school in Raleigh.
Henry and Tracey Smith donated $7 million in October to support construction of a new academic science building at St. Mary’s School. It was the largest donation in the school’s 180-year history.
The Smiths’ daughter, Hannah, graduated from St. Mary’s in 2012 and Tracey has served as a member of the Board of Trustees. The couple’s decision to continue their support of the school stems from their daughter’s connections.
“Hannah graduated in 2012, and we are so proud of the person she has become as a result of attending SMS,” Tracey said. “We see the need for all-girls schools and we hope our gift will benefit successful women for many years to come. Education matters.”
While a professor of drug manufacturing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Pharmacy, Henry founded Carolina Medical Products in Farmville in 1975. He sold the business in 2012. It is now known as CMP Pharma. Tracey is a registered nurse and previously worked with UNC Hospitals.
The Smiths have a long history of giving back to the community. Henry was named Farmville Citizen of the Year in 1993, and he received the Distinguished Service Award from the UNC Pharmacy Alumni Association in 2005. Both Henry and Tracey received the Samuel Burrus Award for Community Service given by the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in 2014.
The couple, who also have a home in Chapel Hill, have strong connections to Farmville and the surrounding area. Henry’s parents lived outside of Farmville and Fountain. He graduated from Farmville Central High School.
Henry said that he spent the first 25 years of his life connected to the town, even while away at college in Chapel Hill, and has a lot of relatives and friends in the area.
“From ’86 to now, I’ve been back on the farm where we live part of the year,” he said. Henry built a home in the country beside his parents.
When they moved back to Farmville, the couple became in the community by giving back to different places including universities and schools. In addition, they were involved in the Methodist Church of Farmville.
Henry said he has been lucky to serve the community.
“It’s a small town,” he said. “We all have to pitch in and give our part. We feel very fortunate.”
Henry said that Tracey is involved in the Ronald McDonald House, a nonprofit organization that provides temporary housing and support for families of children who are receiving medical care.
Through their philanthropy, Henry hopes other people will do what they can to give back to the community.
“Hopefully, other people will learn from people giving and will want to do the same thing themselves,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be much. It’s just giving back to other people when things have been given to you.”