031922_gdr_spaytoday-3.jpg

A cat is prepared for surgery at Spay Today in March.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

FARMVILLE — The town board agreed to provide $2,000 to fund a spaying and neutering program to address a large feral cat population following a presentation by resident Jamie Marcum about the issue at the Aug. 2 board meeting.

Marcum explained that a single female cat can begin having kittens at the age of four months and can have approximately three litters per year with an average of 4 kittens per litter.


Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.