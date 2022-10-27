FARMVILLE — The Farmville Community Arts Council returned this Halloween season with its second Ghost Walk after starting the hit attraction in 2021.
The event is a medley of dramatic monologues, comedy bits and musical numbers that incorporate Farmville lore and fictional tales to educate and entertain the participants in a walk around town.
The show begins in the historic Paramount Theater and takes walkers through the downtown area with stops at significant sites like The May Museum and the Eli Joyner home, rumored to be haunted by the mortician. At each stop, a “spirit” recalls a tale from their past life that incorporates some spooky elements and often provides insight into prominent members of the community. Knowledgeable tour guides drop tidbits of information that tie the narratives together along the way.
The show is the result of hours of organizing and rehearsing for the cast of performers and production staff that consists of theater veterans like Graham Toler and makeup artist and actor Matthew Lewis, both who have worked on past Paramount Theater productions.
“I met Kevin, the director of the Farmville Community Arts Council, six years ago at a show,” said Toler. “Ever since then, every time I’m able to work with him I put it on my schedule. He just puts on a good show and you get to meet and work with great, talented people. I’ve been doing theater for 29 year,s and this theater family is new and still growing, but it’s one of the best that I’ve ever been a part of.”
Darlene Galore, a new cast member, was inspired to join the show after she took the walk last year.
“I used to work behind the stage and have always loved the Arts Council and our plays,” she said. “When I went on last year’s tour, I enjoyed it so much that I thought I should try out this year. I think was the oldest one there and I didn’t think I would get a part, but I did. I’m so glad I did because I’ve made so many new friends. We get along so well and this is a great group to be around,” she said.
The youngest performer, Eva Turner, 11, joined the production after her grandmother suggested it. “At first I was really nervous. They had to give me a bucket to go with my character to keep my hands from shaking while I said my lines. I got more comfortable and now I love it. Everyone here is so nice.”
Eva’s story tells a bit about the thriving horse stable business in the town in the early 1900s. The business thrived as farming increased in the area and horse and buggy travel was popular.
Another Farmville resident said she got involved with the production because she enjoys being a part of the town’s thriving arts community. “Farmville is very festive,” Ame Saverino said. “You can really feel that year-round. It’s a community that really gets into the arts. I think that is part of why the shows are doing so well here because people want to have fun and are engaged. It’s just fun to be a part of something like this.”
She made the event a family affair be participating with her daughter, she said. “We’ve always wanted to do theater together, and this is the first time we’re getting to be in something with each other.”
Saverino’s character provides some comic relief as a former stand-up comedian named Bonesy at the stop in historic Forest Hills Cemetery. Her daughter is one of the last stops on the walk, and she plays a teenager who accidentally “ghosts” her date after dying in a tragic car crash while on her way to meet him.
Both stories deviate from the historical narratives presented on most of the tour’s stops. Walkers said they enjoyed the mixture of these stops with the informational ones.
“I liked that they added the funny stops in there. The stewardess in the alley was my favorite. We had a great time,” one walker said.