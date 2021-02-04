In celebration of Black History Month, the Farmville Public Library, Farmville Community Arts Council and the H.B. Sugg Charitable Organization are sponsoring an online screening of the virtual play “A Woman Called Truth.”
The play by Sandra Fenichel Asher will be shown at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It was a presentation of the East Carolina University Storybook Theatre during the 2020 fall semester.
During this time, students were not on campus due to COVID-19 restrictions; the actors rehearsed virtually and recorded their roles for the performance, according Connie Widney, adult services librarian.
The result is a 70-minute production suitable for family-viewing. Study guides for students in grades four and five, as well as middle and high school, will be provided.
“A Woman Called Truth” combines the actual words of Sojourner Truth with authentic slave songs, spirituals and folk songs of the period. Beginning with the day she is sold away from her family as a young girl, the play relates her struggle to free herself and her son on through her emergence as a popular and respected figure advocating abolition and women’s rights. Sojourner Truth came upon injustice and fought it with uncommon clear-sightedness, courage and wit.
There is no cost for the program, but all participants must register no later than Friday by calling the Farmville Public Library at 753-3355 or emailing cwidney@farmvillenc.gov.
Prior to the performance those registered will receive a code and access instructions along with links to the study guides and an introduction by Director Patch Clark.