FARMVILLE — Farmville’s own New York Times bestselling author Sheila Turnage was 6 years old when she received her first library card.
She grew up visiting the library often, though it looked a little different then. It helped spark a storytelling career that includes the popular Mo and Dale children’s mystery series and Newberry Award-winning “Three Times Lucky.”
“With that card, I became a citizen of 1,000 worlds,” Turnage said at the dedication celebration for the sparkling new Farmville Public Library on Tuesday.
About 200 people attended the dedication of the 17,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, $5 million building on a cool overcast spring day — known locally as Library Founders Day — the day the original Farmville Library opened in 1954 on the same tract of land.
“I think I speak for everyone here — we are excited about the facility,” Farmville Mayor John Moore said. “I want to thank all those involved in getting us to where we are today ... to ensure this library will meet the needs of Farmville and surrounding areas for years to come. I am truly grateful for all the effort that has gone into this building.”
Library Director David Miller said teamwork led to the final product, which re-opened to the public April 19 at 4276 W. Church St. after moving from temporary facilities.
“Over the past several years, the ideas of this library building existed only in our imaginations. Planning and community input led to concepts and renderings. And now, thanks to the vision, creativity, generosity, support and hard work of many, this spectacular building comes to life today as a welcoming place where the whole community can come together, learn and grow.”
He said the library would not exist today without the vision and groundwork of those who came before them 67 years ago. “It took the support from the community to make their vision come to life.”
The same is true today, he said. “Through your support, we are able to continue this tradition ... It also takes a team of skilled, and passionate individuals to see a project like this become a reality. I would like to recognize the Town of Farmville Board of Commissioners, Mayor Moore and past Mayor Robert Evans.”
He thanked Town Manager David Hodgkins, the library staff, Smith Sinnett Architecture, Farrior and Sons, the library board of trustees and the Friends of Farmville Public Library.
He thanked the USDA Rural Development for a generous grant that provided computers, technology and furniture.
“When we embark on projects that have the ability to change lives, we think about the benefit it will have on our youth and future generations,” Miller said. “In a community that values what a library stands for and believes libraries can transform lives, it is an honor for me to welcome you to your new Farmville Public Library.”
Farmville High School students Gracie Coggin, Kenya Pittman and Camden Bailey spoke of what the library means to younger generations.
Bailey said it was Ben Franklin who helped create libraries.
“There are not many places in the world that can provide the means for success, and help people to soar on their own, than a library ... working as a time machine, linking to our past, while giving a glimpse to our future,” Bailey said. “This library and the staff have encouraged me and challenged me, and many others, to seek out information ... to read more ... and push us out of our comfort zones and be even better than we thought we could be. I went from reading Star Wars comics to reading classics such The Odessy by Homer and The Republic by Plato.”
Turnage said when received her library card, it was a new beginning.
“It was a huge moment for me. With that card, I had a sense of responsibility and belonging. The more I used it, the more I loved to read, the more I learned to stretch my imagination to transport myself to other places, into other lives, in other worlds. The more I used that card, the more literate I became.
“On behalf of this grateful author, on behalf of the five generations of my family who have valued this library, and on behalf of the child that will one day walk through these doors and ask for the card that will open 1,000 worlds — I thank you,” she said.