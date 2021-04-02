FARMVILLE — The Board of Commissioners is set to consider charging food trucks $125 a day to operate in the town limits after a public hearing on an amendment to a policy governing commercial food vendors.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in town hall, 3672 N. Main St. The amendment would remove an annual $100 fee for a permit that allowed vendors to operate freely. New rules would allow trucks to operate two days per week at rate of $125 a day.
The amendment also adds a commercial food vendor definition, limits the number of food trucks allowed to operate per day, adds a distance requirement from the vendor to brick and mortar establishments and creates a zone where vendors can operate.
The proposal follows a moratorium placed on vendors in October 2020 after some restaurants and residents raised concerns that vendors did not contribute at the same level as brick and mortar establishments that paid property taxes.
The moratorium affecting new vendors was put in place to give commissioners and town staff time to revisit the ordinance, officials said at the time. It excluded Ole Time Smokehouse and Chick Fil A, which already were operating under annual permits.
At the Jan. 4 meeting, commissioners extended the moratorium through April 5. This extension also applied to both Chick Fil A and Ole Time Smokehouse since their annual permit expired on Dec. 31.
Discussions continued after Jan. 4 with commissioners later opting for an interim policy that allowed Ole Time Smokehouse and Chick Fil A to operate on a limited basis under a $50 daily permit.
Commissioners on Monday will also discuss reducing the minimum lot size for the keeping of chickens within town limits, the approval of a final plat for Dalton’s Cove subdivision, phase 1 and amending the wastewater agreement with Greene County.
For the complete agenda, visit farmvillenc.gov, then click government and board meetings schedule and minutes.