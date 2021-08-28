FARMVILLE — Calling him a leader in programs for youth, the community and his profession, Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 recently presented Mayor John Moore with its 2021 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award.
Moore, who served on the town board for 12 years before he was elected as mayor in 2019, is well known as a radio broadcaster and television host. He has volunteered for numerous community organization including the Boy Scouts.
“The citizenship award that John is receiving recognizes all that he has done for his community in Farmville and what he has done in his past with working with the youth of the community,” said Julie Scoran, Boy Scouts of America East Carolina Council Central District district executive.
Moore will celebrate 50 years in radio in October. His radio program, the Friday Night Sock Hop, airs locally on 107.9 WNCT FM and worldwide on the internet.
He also served as co-host of Carolina Outdoor Journal. The program ran for 25 years on PBS/UNC-TV and is now in syndication on multiple networks.
“His professional life has afforded him many opportunities to volunteer and support many worthy causes,” Moore’s sister, Connie Moore Corey, said during the Aug. 9 reception at the newly renovated Farmville Depot Station. The dinner also served as a fundraiser for Troop 25, garnering $22,000.
A cause most dear to Moore is the Easter Seals UCP Summer Moore Child Development Center. Named for Moore’s daughter who died in 1991, it serves children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
He also dedicates time to help children through the Sudan Shriners, which support hospitals that care for children with burns and orthopedic issues, allowing young patients to receive help at no cost.
His efforts to promote the Shriners organization brought him special recognition from the Imperial Potentate of Shriners International in 2018.
Moore also has served as a volunteer and chairman for the Boys & Girls Club of Farmville, Arthur Christian Church, Farmville Recreation Little League and Midget Football, Relay for Life, the Pitt County Council on Aging, Pitt County Planning Board and Pitt County CrimeStoppers. For 20 years, he has served as a member of The Salvation Army Board of Directors.
His dedication and service to the community also earned Moore the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, a spot in the Kentucky Colonial Beach Music Radio DJ Hall of Fame and the Pitt Community College Distinguished Alumni award.
“Y’all know that John Moore loves to entertain. That’s not what he does, that’s who he is,” said Moore’s former co-host and friend Rick Vernon. “He loves to make people happy. He really tries his very best to give everything he has — 110 percent. Out of his love for God, country, family and the community he wants to make a difference. Not for the spotlight to be on himself — he wants the spotlight to be on others.”
Friends of Scouting representative and Moore’s friend, Bill Clark, urged the audience to follow Moore’s lead.
“I admire John Moore’s community service and what he’s done. His passion for life is amazing. What he says he is going to do, he does it,” Clark said.
“If somebody came by here tonight and looked in this window and saw all these people honoring John, they would say that guy sure is lucky to have all those friends. Let me tell you folks, it’s the other way around. We’re the lucky ones to be able to call John Moore our friend.”
Former Distinguished Citizen Award winner and Farmville Mayor Pro-tem Bert Smith introduced Moore. Doing so was an honor, he said.
“He’s been a great ambassador for the town of Farmville,” Smith said. “He has done a great job as mayor. We’re just lucky to have him in our town.”
Moore said he was humbled to receive the award and thanked his family, friends and the community for being in attendance.
“This award is a reminder of the spirit of this community,” he said. “It will always be an important part of my life and the different things I’ve been allowed to do in my hometown.”