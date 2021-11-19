FARMVILLE — Ready, set, shop.
Farmville will host its annual Holiday Open House from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday in the downtown area. Many of the stores will be open for an extra shopping day prior to the holidays.
“It’s a fun time for people to enjoy an afternoon of Christmas shopping,” said Lori Drake, executive director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
“Many of our stores will be open for an additional weekend day to give community members and visitors an opportunity to start or complete their holiday shopping,” she said.
Some of the stores that will be open include Café Madeleine, Dapper Dan’s Art and Antique Gallery, East Carolina ArtSpace, Farmville Furniture Company, Just Write Laser Engraving, Lanoca Coffee, Pharmville Drug, Queen Esther’s Closet, Vintage Point: Vintage Toys and Collectibles and Wren’s Jewelry Store.
Due to COVID-19, the chamber is encouraging people to wear masks, maitain social distance, and limit the number of people in the stores at one time.