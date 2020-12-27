Farmville’s H.B. Sugg School building is among five North Carolina sites named recently to the National Register of Historic Places.
The properties were reviewed by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee and were subsequently nominated by the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Officer and forwarded to the Keeper of the National Register for consideration for listing in the National Register, according to the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
“These historic places are part of North Carolina’s rich and diverse story, and they need our protection,” said department Secretary Susi H. Hamilton. “The National Register is a vital tool in the preservation of our state’s historic resources, and North Carolina has long been a leader in the nation’s preservation movement.”
The listing of a property in the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property, Hamilton said.
Over the years, various federal and state incentives have been introduced to assist private preservation initiatives, including tax credits for the rehabilitation of National Register properties.
As of Jan. 1, 2020, more than 3,933 historic rehabilitation projects with an estimated private investment of over $3.043 billion have been completed across the country.
The H.B. Sugg School is significant in the areas of education and black heritage, the state news release said. The school complex evolved on-site from 1922 to the 1960s.
Also known as the Farmville Colored School and H.B. Sugg High School, it served as an education center for African-American children from 1903 until it was closed. It was named after Herman Bryan “H.B.” Sugg, who was an advocate and leader for African Americans until his death in 1980.
Sugg was born to formerly enslaved parents and attended the Mary Potter School in Oxford, N.C., and Lincoln University.
After moving to Farmville in 1918, Sugg taught at the school and in 1965 he became the first African American to serve on the local school board.
“His leadership was largely responsible for the continued investment in the school and the high quality of education it provided. Through sacrifice and partnership, he worked tirelessly to provide opportunities to African-American students in Farmville,” said Mary Ruffin Hanbury, principal of Hanbury Preservation Consulting, who helped local advocates secure listing on the registry.
Over time, the school evolved on its current site, starting in 1922, according to Hanbury.
“An early Rosenwald school was replaced in 1936 by a brick, six-room school which was greatly expanded in 1949. In the 1950s a home economics building was constructed and a gymnasium was added to the main building,” Hanbury said.
The building now serves as a community center and houses Farmville Benevolent Ministries and is owned by Bibleway Church of Farmville. Listing on the registry will help locals secure funding to make repairs and transform the building to better serve the community, said Carrie Baker, CEO of the nonprofit Lost Sheep Foundation, which launched the effort to earn the recognition three years ago.
Other sites that gained recognition on the registry include: Blue Bell Company Plant, Greensboro, Guilford County; Melrose Hosiery Mill No. 1, High Point, Guilford County; St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Winston-Salem, Forsyth County; Trenton Cotton Mills, Gastonia, Gaston County.