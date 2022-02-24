Pitt County Schools waited more than two days before notifying parents that a Lakeforest Elementary School student brought an unloaded gun to campus on Monday.
Meanwhile, the child’s father, James Parker, 32, was cited for failure to secure a firearm, Greenville Police Department spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
A school employee found the child playing with the gun on Monday, Hunter said.
“There were no threats associated with the incident,” Hunter said.
Lakeforest serves children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Hunter said the child was too young to face charges but neither she or the school system provided additional information about the child’s age or grade level.
When asked to provide information about the incident, Zachary Pomeroy, the school system’s interim public information officer, sent the statement given to parents.
“Good evening, parents.
We acknowledge that there was an incident involving a weapon on our campus on Monday. After an investigation, there were not any students or staff in danger. The staff as well as law enforcement handled the situation according to the Pitt County School Code of Conduct. We realize that there are social media posts circulating in regards to the incident that happened on campus, but that information is inaccurate. We sincerely appreciate your involvement and partnership with the school to ensure we maintain a safe learning environment.
Please know that the safety and security of all staff and students are our main priority.”
When asked why the school system waited until Wednesday to notify parents, Pomeroy said he would answer additional questions today.