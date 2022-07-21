The rail director for the North Carolina Department of Transportation clarified the process behind a $250,000 feasibility study for passenger rail transport in Pitt County which an area economic leader said could bring in the bucks.
On July 6, the office of N.C. District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas announced that the NCDOT had funded the Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study through State Planning Research funds. Greenville’s Urban Area Metropolitan Planning organization put out the application for a feasibility study, with letters of support put forth by Farkas, ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, Greenville mayor P.J. Connelly and Andrew Schmidt, director of the Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority.
Jason Orthner, director for NCDOT’s rail division, took time Wednesday to explain that a feasibility study is the first step the department takes when undertaking any transportation project.
“We do them in highways, we do them in other rail projects,” Orthner said. “It’s kind of a first order analysis that allows you to look at the scope of what’s being proposed, in this case passenger rail service connecting Greenville to the Triangle region.”
The study will account for what infrastructure is needed, the cost associated with the project as a whole and what’s next, Orthner said. That means speaking with communities along the route as well as stakeholders during what’s projected to be an 18-month study.
Following the initial announcement of the project, many Daily Reflector readers voiced concern about where the quarter of a million dollar price tag came from. Orthner explained that cost will support analysis in the field, accruing available data, working with planning organizations in Greenville, analyzing costs and putting out a final report. He called the process “extensive.”
NCDOT is now going through the process of getting a consultant attached to the project Orthner said. The feasibility study would “provide conceptual schedules” from there and provide NCDOT with a hard number on how much installing passenger rail would cost. The department envisions inner-city passenger rail as the service provided, similar to daily trains between Raleigh and Charlotte and Charlotte and New York City.
“We’re looking at other services, east and west in our state, inner-city passenger rail,” Orthner said. “Basically a service that connects the rural and urban centers along a route the entire way. Typically that service is provided by Amtrak as an operator as they have authority at the federal level to provide that service.”
Orthner said the service would look similar to what is currently offered in Wilson, the closest Amtrak available to Greenville. Rocky Mount also offers Amtrak service.
Uconda Dunn, vice president of business development for the Greenville-ENC Alliance, said that passenger rail, much like an interstate or airport, is another box leaders can check when advertising to corporations who might want to call Greenville home.
“Companies want to be able to be in a location that is easily accessible,” Dunn said. “Having this rail gives us another way for people to get into and out of Greenville easily.”
Dunn added that even if the rail is used by commuters coming to Greenville for work or leaving the city to do the same, the money stays in the area. Tax base raises based on things like buying from local business, students in school, or even if someone comes into town to grab a bite to eat.
Orthner said that until the study is complete it is impossible to tell whether the rail will primarily benefit people commuting for work as opposed to people visiting or making another stop in their travels.
For people who might want to experience passenger rail, Orthner said stations in Rocky Mount, Wilson, Raleigh or Charlotte are good options. He said North Carolina’s rail system is one of the best in the country and that since pre-pandemic, the numbers of riders have seen double digit percentage growth in the number of people using a train.
Greenville’s current transportation infrastructure includes the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center which broke ground on Nov. 29, 2016. The center serves as an access point for people to transfer from one mode of transportation to another.
According to its website, the center connects the Great Area Transit system, Pitt Area Transit, ECU Transit and Greyhound buses. It also serves the Amtrak Connector.