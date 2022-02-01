Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food boxes
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944.
Percussion ensemble
The ECU Percussion Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall, Music Room B110. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-4581.
Business after Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours membership event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at Holiday Inn Greenville, 203 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/february-business-after-hours-holiday-inn-greenville/.
Youth essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual youth essay contest and oratorical contest through Feb. 4. Participants compose a 700- to 800-word essay on the topic “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?” The local winner will be entered in the NC East Optimist District contest for a chance to win a $2,500 scholarship. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or call Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Tiny Art Show
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show from Friday-Feb. 24. The annual exhibition, open to any artist, includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10, with a virtual auction for juried entries. It is a fundraiser for Emerge’s educational and outreach funds. A members-only preview event will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, followed by an opening reception for the public from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Visit emergegallery.com.
‘I Wish You Knew’
The short film “I Wish You Knew” will be screened at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hendrix Theatre on the campus of East Carolina University. A discussion will follow with a panel that includes writer and director Deborah Sheppard, founder of local nonprofit HeARToscope. “I Wish You Knew,” which sheds light on traumas students experience and how those circumstances affect them in school, has been named a finalist for an Anthem Award. Visit heartoscope.org
Winterfest
Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold Winterfest at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive, Friday-Sunday. Activities will include ice skating, fire pits, s’more roasting, hot chocolate sipping, music, snow and more. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Onsite registration is $20 and $25.
Wind, jazz ensembles
The ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. A livestream will be available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive Call 328-4581.
Junie B Jones auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for “Junie B Jones — The Musical” at 9 a.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Casting is for ages 9-15. The production opens April 13. Cast must show proof of vaccination. Contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
Men’s ministry
The Haddock’s Men’s Ministry will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Haddock’s UAFWB Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville. The speaker will be Brother Lamont Braxton. The subject will be Love Your Enemy. Call 640-5630 for information.