Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Business After Hours
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours membership networking event from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday at 5th Street Hardware Restaurant & Taproom, 120 W. Fifth St. Visit a chamber member business and network with other business leaders out of the office and off the clock while enjoying great food and beverages. Register at greenvillenc.org/events. Contact Aileen Peacock or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show from Feb. 2-23. The annual event features small works of art priced at $5 and $10 each. A pancake supper and preview sale will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults, $12 for students and seniors and $8 for ages 5 to 13. Free to children younger than 5. Tickets at the door are $10-$18. Proceeds benefit Emerge’s educational and outreach programs. Visit emergegallery.com.
Percussion Ensemble
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher, Room B110. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
‘Be the Change’
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host an opening reception for “Be the Change: Actions and Reactions,” from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. The exhibition features four series of Imani C. McCray’s recent photographic work. Free. Visit gmoa.org.
Bible study
Jesus Christ the Faithful Witness Bible Study will be held from 6-7 p.m. each Thursday in February starting this week at the Pitt County Agricultural Building, 403 Government Circle, Suite 4. For more information, call or text Minister Crystal Hardison at 375-0112 or email her at crystalriver222@gmail.com.
Wind ensemble and jazz
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Symphonic Wind Ensemble and ECU Jazz Ensemble at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at https://www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Family Fun Day
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Super Family Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The museum will be transformed into a day full of video games, arcade games, board games from Blue Ox Games and interactive games with activities from Nu-Look Bounce-n-Party and Level Up Gaming Theater. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $15 for families. The event is free to museum members. Visit gmoa.org.
GMoArcade
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host GMoArcade from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for ages 21 and older. The event will provide an open bar, along with board games from Blue Ox Games as well as video games, arcade games, interactive games and trivia. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. Visit gmoa.org.
PFLAG Greenville
PFLAG Greenville will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. Couples will share their stories and experiences from an LGBTQ+ perspective. The support group part of the meeting will follow the presentation. This meeting will be in person, and there also is a virtual option. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag for information. Greenville PFLAG is a local group in support of gender and sexual minorities. Parents, Friends, Family, Allies and LGBTQ individuals. All are welcome. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.