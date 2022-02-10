Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. today. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag to join. For more information contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Greene GOP
The Greene County Republican Party monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. today at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Come at 6:30 p.m. to eat.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will meet at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Bring your DD214.
Good Long Walk
Pitt County resident Greg Parker will walk on a treadmill at Champions Health and Fitness Center, 4190 Bayswater Drive, from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday to raise funds for Vidant Cancer Care. Local celebrities will walk with him at 15 minute intervals on a second treadmill. Members of the public can walk on a third treadmill for up to 10 minutes for a donation. Visit give.classy.org/AGoodLongWalk or mail donations to Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27835. Write Vidant Cancer Care A Good Long Walk in the memo line.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. Live music this week includes Harvey Estes at 9:30 a.m. and the St. James Jammers at 11 a.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call 325-4162 for information. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday.
MAC auditions
Auditions for “The Queen of Bingo” will held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Magnolia Arts Center. Casting open to men and women, ages 35 and over. COVID vaccination required. The show will run March 23-27.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show through Feb. 24. The exhibition includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10 to raise funds for educational and outreach programs. Visit emergegallery.com.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. Review the request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org for more information. Grants will be awarded in May.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors to attend Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. Contact the county chairman at 402-690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. March 15 is the deadline.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest are due March 11. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org for requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.