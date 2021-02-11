Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vaccine fellowship
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine virtual fellowship hall at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, to answer questions about the vaccine, its effectiveness and safety. Speakers include Dr. Niti Armistead, Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher and Dr. Eric Bonner of Vidant Health. Join the meeting through Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2471486312. Meeting ID is 247 148 6312. Or call in to (646) 558-8656 using the same meeting ID.
Valentine roses
The Women of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine roses sale at the Moose Family Center, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, from 1-8 p.m. today, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m and Saturday, or until sold out. Delivery available. Proceeds help with Moosehaven, Mooseheart, and local community projects. Call 252-916-7176 or 252-717-0164 to place an order or ask questions.
Oratorical contest
Young orators can enter a contest for up to $22,500 in scholarship money with a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Healing the World with Optimism.” The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications for its annual Oratorical Contest to be held at 10 a.m. on March 20. The location or online information is to be determined. The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions for their work and be eligible to advance in the competition. Contestants must by younger than 19 as of Oct. 1, be educated in Pitt County and not have graduated from high school or the equivalent. There is no minimum age. Applications, a copy of birth certificates and typewritten speeches are due by noon on March 12. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org or email entries@greenvilleoptimists for applications and more information.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a Black History Month webinar featuring Pitt County native and ECU graduate the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hammond from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Hammond will reflecting on his experiences moving to Durham as a clergy member then back home to Pitt County following his retirement. His personal experiences during the second half of the 20th century and early 21st century shed unique light on our past as a county and a state. Registration is available through the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Power Luncheon
State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell will headline the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Lunch at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Visit www.greenvillenc.org/events/power-luncheon-feb-2021/ for registration information for the Zoom event.
Girl Scout Cookies
Girl Scout cookie sales are underway throughout the Greenville area. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols. A drive through will be offered at University Church of Christ, 100 Crestline Blvd., 3-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays. Use the cookie finder tool on girlscouts.org to find a local supply, call 800-284-4475 or visit www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts. Locals also can participate in Operation Cookie Drop to send cookies to members of the military from North Carolina serving worldwide as well as people in area hospitals. There are nine varieties including a gluten-free option. Boxes are $5 each.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the entire community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.