Roses sale
The Women Of The Moose will hold their annual Valentine roses sale 2-6 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday and Monday at 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Delivery and pick up available. Call (252) 916-7176 or (252) 717-0164.
Winterville Museum
The Winterville Historical and Arts Society Museum, 2543 Church St., will be open 3-5 p.m. on Sunday. Call 321-2660.
Post 151 meeting
Farmville American Legion Post 151 meets 6:30 p.m. Monday at Farmville Christian Church, 3776 S. Main St.
Pitt GOP meeting
The Pitt County GOP will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday at Parkers BBQ, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Ted Budd who is running this for the U.S. Senate.
Post 38 meeting
American Legion Post 39 meets, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information.
Falkland Democrats
The Falkland Precinct of the Pitt County Democratic Party will meet 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom to elect officers and discuss fundraising. Email falklandfolkvote@gmail.com for details.
Black history lecture
David Dennard, ECU emeritus history professor, will give the Pitt County Historical Society Black History Month Lecture 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday online and at ECU's Joyner Library. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
Voyages
Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Thursday in ECU's Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for tickets and more information.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
MAC auditions
Auditions for "The Queen of Bingo" will held at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at Magnolia Arts Center. Casting open to men and women ages 35 and over. Covid vaccination required. The show is March 23-27. Email kturnage46@yahoo.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Zumba Gold class for active older adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
- Caregiver Coffee, “How to Start the Conversation Game,” 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
- Virtual Dementia Tour, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Call to schedule a 20-minute tour.
- “Connecting With Balance Workshop,” presented by the Pilobolus Dancers, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Seating is limited.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives at the following locations:
- St. Peter Catholic Church, 2606 E. Fifth St., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 13.
- Clark’s Neck Fire & Rescue Department, 3797 Wharton Station Road, 2-7 p.m., Feb. 18
- Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Drive, 1-5 p.m., Feb. 20
- Lighthouse Mennonite Church, 1281 Honolulu Road, Grifton, 3-7 p.m., Feb. 21