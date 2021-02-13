Apparently, the most dangerous place for COVID transmission is a dressing room. Clothing retailers need to reopen their dressing rooms! How hard is it to wipe down a dressing room? It's funny how some stores have them open, albeit not many, and some are still closed. You are losing money! It's irritating to have to return items because they don't fit when it could have been prevented just by trying them on.
BYH to all those who acted as heroes during this COVID-19 time. So much appreciation has been shown to the medical people and all the other heroes such as law enforcement and firefighters. But many others have been looked over with no thanks at all. Medical people make big money, but others worked hard, with very little thanks. Let us not forget them. So I want to give a big thanks to them also.
BYH, if they don't convict him, it doesn't mean he is innocent, it means they are all guilty.
BYH Greg Murphy, the fact that Suddenlink was stupid enough to treat you badly just goes to show how horrible their service has been. Thank you for speaking out and also trying to help us all. It's the best thing you have done for any of us lately.
No BYH to building and facility name changes proposed at ECU and anywhere else! A historian reviewing the individuals in question commented “I don’t judge these people by the standards of our time … ” Well, that is exactly what those proposing names changes are doing! Shame, shame on all of you!
BOH! During this pandemic, teachers are working! Students aren't being successful during this time for two reasons. First, virtual learning is not ideal for some. Face-to-face with a teacher will always be better for most students. Second, some parents are not doing their part in supervising their children's learning at home. Don't assume just because a device is open that your child is doing school work then complain when they receive failing grades.
Bless your heart ECU. You can change the names of all the buildings you want to but you can't change history. Russia changed its name years ago but its policies didn't change. Some history was good and some was bad but it was still history.
BYH, no wonder the Republicans have no problems with their leader inciting domestic terrorists to insurrection, now that it is clear they are the party aligned with white nationalists, supremacists and Nazis, they know they may never hold power again. Now, whatever it is they stand for, it sure isn't democracy.
BYH. What a waste of time, energy, and money on building name changes! Undoing every namesake honor given to individuals is a new low. Many people who greatly contributed to positive outcomes in this world of ours, were flawed especially if scrutinized outside of the time and context in which they lived. Bring to light the more multidimensional history of individuals, but stop these foolish never-ending pursuits to change names.
BYH to the American People. The impeachment actions against Trump are a waste of time and money. It is unconstitutional and makes a mockery of American justice. Trump's words were the truth, and the Americans heard it. The Democrats want to hush the truth and spread their false truths. This hearing is putting all Americans on trial. Let history and time judge Trump's actions. We must fight like hell to keep our country great.
BYH to my fellow Republicans. I encourage all of you to tear up the socialist/left-wing stimulus checks that you receive, just like I did. Don't cash them. You are playing into the Democrats' hands.
Bless My Heart, my Suddenlink bill will increase by $20 this month. Great. My download speed is supposed to be 50, but when tested, it was 10, then 20 then 35. Thanks a lot, Suddenlink. Now I understand why everyone is complaining. We need an alternative reliable cable/internet provider.
BYH freeloaders. Since you are not paying rent, utilities, student loans or food, what are you doing with your stimulus and unemployment money?
BYH Pitt County Board of Education. Stop open enrollment. if you did that, certain schools would not be overcrowded. Go back to neighborhood schools and divide everything evenly among the schools.
BYH to our citizens. We now have a communist leader in Joe Biden. We also are suffering at the hands our new socialist Democrat leadership. We had a great country, but now I fear the worst is coming to us. Our freedoms are in the balance. The Democrats think they can do anything without anyone challenging them. What has happened? Our voters have chosen poorly and now the consequences are coming upon us all.
BYH to the person who called the Jan. 6 attack on the nation's capital the "Stupid Coup." The attackers spent more time taking selfies and videos that eventually got them arrested rather than overturning anything besides maybe a few tables and chairs. As stupid coups go, it ranks right up there with the Confederacy's attempt to take on the Union. From history, it seems, only the intelligent learn.
BYH, I never thought I'd wholeheartedly agree with any Republican, but I agree with Sen. Ben Sasse criticizing his own party, saying "Personality cults aren't conservative. Conspiracy theories aren't conservative."
BYH, at this point, anyone still supporting Republicans are tacitly endorsing domestic terrorists storming the Capitol looking for Democrats to murder, because Republicans are acting like there should be no consequences to the one instrumental in inciting that mob, almost assuring there will be more actions like that.
Hypocrisy is a Republican claiming to be Christian.
A BYH to those relatives who don’t want to get along with each other. Come on! You need to talk things out instead of biting each other’s heads off and using a relative as a scapegoat just because something didn’t go your way. I’m not a middle man and have little control over people. If you can dish it out I can dish it out even better! Play nice or else karma!
Hypocrisy is a Trumpubplican thinking they know the definition of unity and respect.
BYH, judge me when you're perfect.
BYH, they will throw rocks at you. Do not throw them back. Pick them up, you will need them to build your castle.
BYH, what you allow is what will continue.
Sen. Burr and Sen. Tillis, please vote to impeach Donald John Trump. Help get our country moving in a positive direction.
Rep. Dr. Murphy, we need a leader from eastern North Carolina with a strong moral compass. So far, you have been a follower who is swayed by the latest Republican conspiracy theory. If you are the "doctor in the house," please lead by giving proper medical advice. We will continue to suffer as long as the virus spreads and mutates. Please lead.
BYH to President Trump. How can he get a fair hearing? Nowhere in our American justice system can a victim be allowed to sit on the jury in the same case. Our Capitol officials are victims, so how can they be fair in listening to the evidence. What a mockery of a hearing. There is no way Trump will get a fair shake. This needs to be heard by our Supreme Court only.
According to the Constitution, one of the consequences of a president being convicted by the Senate is disqualification from ever being president again. Sens. Burr and Tillis voted that the Constitution doesn’t permit the Senate to try a president who has been impeached by the House. Really? So, according to Burr and Tillis the Constitution once again doesn’t apply to Donald Trump.
Bless our hearts. Fear a government that fears its citizens being armed. When guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns.