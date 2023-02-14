Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
ECU baseball
The East Carolina University Pirates baseball team will open the 2023 season against the George Washington Colonials at 4 p.m. Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium, 9999 Charles Blvd., Greenville. Visit ecupirates.com.
ECU Black Alumni
The ECU Black Alumni Chapter will hold its Seventh Annual Laura Marie Leary Elliott Scholarship Awards Gala and After Party starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hilton Greenville. Tickets are $65 each and include dinner, an awards program and after party with DJ. All proceeds support the Laura Marie Leary Elliot Scholarship, which honors its namesake as the first full-time African American student to graduate from East Carolina College in 1966. To register visit piratealumni.com/BAC218.
Take 6
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the a cappella group Take 6 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s Main Campus. Group members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley are part of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and recipients of 10 Dove Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
BHM celebration
Dr. Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The church also will present Trailblazer Awards to noted Vietnam veteran artist James A. Fairfax, Dr. Garrie Moore, N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don G. Davis and former U.S. Rep. Eva M. Clayton. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Black Composers Concert
The Pitt Community College Music Department will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 at the Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The concert will feature performances from the PCC Symphony Orchestra, the Emerald City Big Band, the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise, the PCC Jazz Band, the J.H. Rose High School choir, and for the first time on this concert, the Eastern Youth Orchestra. Admission is free but donations will be collected. For information, please contact R. Michael Stephenson at rmstephenson701@my.pittcc.edu or 252-493-7493.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will be starting the Lenten Season with its traditional pancake supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. It will be in the fellowship hall and is open to the community. Plates of pancakes and sausage will be available to dine-in or take-out for an $8 donation. The proceeds and the plate offering will be used for the Outreach Ministry of the church including the Community Soup Kitchen across the street. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.
Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.
