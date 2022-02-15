Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Pitt GOP meeting
The Pitt County GOP will meet at 6 p.m. today at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Guest speaker will be U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for the U.S. Senate.
Post 38 meeting
American Legion Post 39 meets at 6 p.m. today at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Visit pittcounty post39.org and check out the Post’s Facebook page for information.
Falkland Democrats
The Falkland Precinct of the Pitt County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom to elect officers and discuss fundraising. Email falklandfolkvote@gmail.com for details.
Black History lecture
David Dennard, ECU emeritus history professor, will give the second annual Pitt County Historical Society Black History Month Lecture from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday online and at ECU’s Joyner Library. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events for more information and to register.
New Music
East Carolina University’s School of Music will present a North Carolina New Music Initiative performance by Durward Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The program will feature a world premiere by ECU alumna and Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Fish stew cookoff
The Grifton Shad Festival Committee is holding a fish stew cookoff fundraiser at Grifton Train Depot starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For $10, guests will get a soft drink and the opportunity to sample each stew, cast their vote for their favorite and receive a pint of stew to enjoy at the depot or take home. Winners will be announced by 1:30 p.m. and awarded prizes. Those wanting to compete and participate in the cook-off can contact Shad Festival Committee President Tommy Sugg at 560-7828.
Food box giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., will have a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944 for information.
COPE meeting
The Coalition for Public Education (COPE), a conservative advocacy group to help ensure Pitt County children get a first-rate education, will meet at noon on Saturday in the back room at McAllister’s Deli, 740 S.E. Greenville Blvd.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scouts Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert are available for $8. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-0838.
Awaken Coffee sale
An Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on March 5 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Fireman’s Auction
The Belvoir Volunteer Fire Department will hold its 40th Annual Fireman’s Auction starting at 9 a.m. on March 5 at the station, 4189 N.C. 33 West. Items will be received 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 28-March 4. The Department takes a 10 percent commission with $7.50 minimum on listed items. Barbecue pork and chicken lunch offered. Call 341-2259 and 714-6095. Visit www.tugwellauctionrealty.com.