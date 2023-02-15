Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
“Shrek: The Musical”
The Oakwood School, 4000 MacGregor Downs Road, will present “Shrek: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit theoakwoodschool.org.
Coffee & Connections
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its first Coffee & Connections Networking Event 8-9 a.m. on Thursday at Serve Coffee, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. The free event offers members an alternative to after-hours networking in a casual, relaxed environment. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/coffee-connections-serve-coffee/ to register.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 565-2352.
History Speaks
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a History Speaks event “Old Time Folk Music: An Afternoon with Michael and Donna Fox,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Eagles School. The Foxes will play and talk about the history of music-making in families and communities. Audience participation will be encouraged with hand-made instruments that will be available, or bring your own. A $5 donation is suggested for the family-friendly event. Visit www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com.
Ash Wednesday service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a community Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The Rev. Bob Hudak from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Pastor Rocky Stone from the Farmville Presbyterian Church and Pastor Morgan from the First Christian Church will lead the ecumenical-based service that is open to all. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Human Relations Council
The City of Greenville Human Relations Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary during its annual awards banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Email cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4494.
Chili Sale
Farmville Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East Chili Sale 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $10. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-7644 for more information.
Learn to Quilt Workshop
The Greenville Quilters Guild will hold a “Learn to Quilt Workshop” from 9-3 p.m. March 11 at Quilt Lizzy, 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden. Participants will be shown cutting, piecing, appliqueing, making the quilt sandwich, binding and hand and machine quilting. Students will make a block to take home. Basic sewing skills are recommended but not required. Machines and supplies will be provided. Participants need to bring their own lunch. Cost is $15, paid in advance. Class size is limited. To register, call 252-717-4279.
CoopStrong
The CoopStrong 4-mile run, 4-mile ruck and 1-mile fun run/walk to honor the memory of Nelson Cooper and to support CoopStrong begin at 9 a.m. on March 25 at E.B. Aycock Middle School. CoopStrong is a charitable fund of The Community Foundation of NC East that supports ECU scholarships, ALS research and families living with ALS. CoopStrong race T-shirts are guaranteed to everyone entered by March 5 at runsignup.com/race/nc/greenville/coopstrong. Packet pick-up will be 4-6 p.m. March 24 at Fleet Feet Sports, 207 E. Arlington Blvd., or starting at 7:30 a.m. on race day.
