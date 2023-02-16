Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Four Seasons
ECU’s Four Seasons Chamber Music Festival will present Behind the Scenes with Haydn and Beethoven at 7:30 p.m. Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The Cooperstown Quartet performance will feature Ara Gregorian, violin, Hye-Jin Kim, violin, Maria Lambros, viola, and Michael Kannen, cello. Tickets may be purchased online at fsdigitalconcerthall.com or by calling the ECU Central Ticket Office at 328-4788.
GlasStation
ECU GlasStation and PCC Ceramics will host an open house from 6-9 p.m. on Friday at 3732 W. Wilson St., Farmville. The free event will include ceramics and glass-blowing demonstrations.
ECU baseball
The East Carolina University Pirates baseball team will open the 2023 season against the George Washington Colonials at 4 p.m. Friday at Clark-LeClair Stadium, 9999 Charles Blvd., Greenville. Visit ecupirates.com.
Take 6
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the a cappella group Take 6 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s Main Campus. Group members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley are part of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and recipients of 10 Dove Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
BHM celebration
Dr. Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The church also will present Trailblazer Awards to noted Vietnam veteran artist James A. Fairfax, Dr. Garrie Moore, N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don G. Davis and former U.S. Rep. Eva M. Clayton. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments also are available by calling 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pastor Rodney Coles at 10 a.m. on Tuesday during its regular meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Coles will address the club on hunger initiatives and community programs. All are welcome. Call 252-367-8310.
Power Luncheon
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Power Luncheon at noon on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Bill Hopper, executive director of the Pitt-Greenville Airport Authority, will discuss the state of aviation and what PGV means to eastern North Carolina’s economy. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/february-power-luncheon-2023/ to register and for details or call Aileen Peacock or call 252-752-4101, Ext. 2223. RSVP by noon Friday.
Winterfest
City of Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold Winterfest at Wildwood 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive. The event features ice skating, fire pits, s’mores, a snow machine, music and more. Register online for $20 per person before noon Feb. 23. Tickets at $25 at the site. Tickets limited. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Medicine Drop
Operation Medicine Drop will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 16 at ECU Health Wellness Center, 2610 Stantonsburg Road. Residents can dispose of old and unneeded medications to help protect children and the water supply. Safe Kids Pitt County, the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are sponsoring the event. Call Ellen Walston at 847-8532 for information.