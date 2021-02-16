Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Volunteer needed
The Pitt County Council on Aging is currently in need of an office volunteer. The position would involve greeting visitors, answering and transferring calls, data entry and other light clerical duties. If you enjoy people and have clerical skills call Cyndi at 752-1717, Ext. 205, or drop by the Pitt County Senior Center at 4551 County Home Road to complete a volunteer application.
Protect children
The TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine will offer a free Stewards of Children class on child sexual abuse prevention, recognition and response from 9:30-11:30 a.m. March 11 and on several upcoming dates. Visit ecu.edu/tedibear and click on the training section to register or learn more.
Building Hope
Building Hope Community Life Center will host its 20th annual fundraising banquet, “A Legacy of Hope,” this week culminating in a virtual banquet Thursday. The event will include a virtual tour of the home of the nonprofit ministry, with stories highlighting its history, current operations and plans for the future. Visit buildinghopenc.org/legacy-of-hope for more information and to register.
Art sought for auction
Greenville Museum of Art is seeking original artworks or other items for this year’s Fine Arts Celebration Virtual Auction. Artists and donors may donate their artwork or consign it to receive 50 percent of the proceeds. Painters, sculptors, ceramists, fiber artists, jewelers, woodworkers, and photographers ages 18 and older are eligible to participate. Artists selected for the exhibition and auction will be able to set a minimum bid or reserve price for their work. The application deadline is Feb. 16. Email communications@gmoa.org.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society will host a Black History Month webinar featuring Pitt County native and ECU graduate the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Hammond from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16. Hammond’s talk will be autobiographical in nature, reflecting on his experiences as a son who moved away to Durham as a clergy member then back home to Pitt County following his retirement. His personal experiences during the second half of the 20th century and early 21st century shed unique light on our past as a county and a state. Registration is available through the events tab at pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information and to register unless otherwise noted.
Gardening Class: Stay Sharp — Care and Maintenance of Garden Tools, 2-4 p.m. Wednesday.
Physical therapy screenings, 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday. Drop-ins welcome.
Blood pressure screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 23. Drop-ins welcome.
Jewelry class, 2-4 p.m. on Feb. 24. Cost is $5.
Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, Ext. 205 for information.
COVID testing
Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours. Pitt County Health Department is not offering mass community clinics at this time. To find other testing options Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place. CVS pharmacies also offer no-cost testing by appointment. Visit cvshealth.com/covid-19/testing-locations.
