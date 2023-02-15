Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tiny Art
Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., will host the Tiny Art Show through Thursday. The annual event features small works of art priced at $5 and $10 each. Visit emergegallery.com.
Food distributions
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 10 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18. Call (252) 975-6944 for information.
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
Take 6
The S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series will present the a cappella group Take 6 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Wright Auditorium on ECU’s Main Campus. Group members Claude McKnight, Mark Kibble, Joel Kibble, Dave Thomas, Alvin Chea and Khristian Dentley are part of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and recipients of 10 Dove Awards and 10 Grammy Awards. Tickets are $35. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series for more information.
BHM celebration
Dr. Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The church also will present Trailblazer Awards to noted Vietnam veteran artist James A. Fairfax, Dr. Garrie Moore, N.C. Rep. Gloristine Brown, U.S. Rep. Don G. Davis and former U.S. Rep. Eva M. Clayton. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Dining with Diabetes
The N.C. Cooperative Extension will offer a four-week Dining With Diabetes Online Series starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The virtual program and cooking demonstrations is for adults 18 years and older at risk for type 2 diabetes, those with pre-diabetes and people who have type 2 diabetes or other insulin-resistant conditions and their families and caregivers. Classes run 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 14. Contact Taneisha Armstrong at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu for more information. Register at go.ncsu.edu/dwd-register.
Ash Wednesday service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a community Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The Rev. Bob Hudak from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Pastor Rocky Stone from the Farmville Presbyterian Church and Pastor Morgan from the First Christian Church will lead the ecumenical-based service that is open to all. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 252-714-5930.
ECU Symphonic, Concert Bands
The ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Call 252-328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
‘Swing’
The ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present the musical “SWING!” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-24 in McGinnis Theater. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26. This musical celebrates the music of the swing era of jazz, including many well-known tunes by artists like Duke Ellington, William “Count” Basie and Benny Goodman. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for senior adults and ECU faculty and staff and $10 for ECU students and youth 18 and younger. Visit tickets.ecu.edu.
End-of-life planning
The Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a workshop on end-of-life planning from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Everyone is welcome to the free event, called Getting Your Affairs in Order. Topics include emotional readiness, advanced health care planning, life insurance and beneficiaries, grief counseling and more.
