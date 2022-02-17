Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. Appointments also are available by calling 524-0190. Admission is always free. The museum is open on the first and third Sundays of each month.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will provide boxes and bags of food, including fresh and frozen meats, from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information. The drive-through event is on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Coastal Winds Quintet
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance by Coastal Winds Quintet at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The performance will feature ECU faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute; Anna Lampidis, oboe; Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet; Christopher Ulffers, bassoon; and Emily Schaefer, horn. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert are available for $8. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-0838.
Chorale and choir
ECU’s School of Music will feature a musical performance by the University Chorale and Concert Choir at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Special guest speaker will be Tami Fitzgerald, founder and president of N.C. Values Coalition, which advocates for human life, family values and religious liberty.
Women for Women grants
Nonprofit organizations serving women and girls in Pitt County can apply for grants from the Women for Women of Pitt County Endowment through March 3. The endowment plans to make grants totaling $100,000. Individual allotments will range from $5,000 to $15,000. Interested nonprofits can review the full request for proposals and eligibility requirements at nccommunityfoundation.org. Grants will be awarded in May.
Comic book show
The Geektacular Comic Book & Toy Show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 5 at the American Legion Post 39 building, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular.
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be held from 7 a.m. to noon on March 5 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) will be accepted at the rear door from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.