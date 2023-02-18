Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
History Speaks
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a History Speaks event, “Old Time Folk Music: An Afternoon with Michael and Donna Fox,” at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Eagles School. The Foxes will play and talk about the history of music-making in families and communities. Audience participation encouraged with hand-made instruments that will be available, or bring your own. A $5 donation suggested for the family-friendly event. Visit www.ecvillageandfarmmuseum.com.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Appointments are also available by calling at 252-524-0190. Admission is always free.
Black Composers Concert
The Pitt Community College Music Department will present its annual Black Composers Concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Koinonia Christian Center, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The concert will feature performances from the PCC Symphony Orchestra, the Emerald City Big Band, the PCC Chorale, Elements of Praise, the PCC Jazz Band, the J.H. Rose High School choir, and for the first time on this concert, the Eastern Youth Orchestra. Admission is free but donations will be accpeted.
Golden K
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will host Pastor Rodney Coles at 10 a.m. on Tuesday during its regular meeting at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Coles will address the club on hunger initiatives and community programs. All are welcome. For further information, call 367-8310.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will be starting the Lenten season with the traditional pancake supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be in the fellowship hall and is open to the community. Plates of pancakes and sausage will be available to dine-in or takeout for an $8 donation. The proceeds and plate offerings will be used for the Outreach Ministry of the church to include the Community Soup Kitchen across the street.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Sponsorships are available for 32 premium racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 355-3180.
Senior legislature
Greene County Senior Services will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature at 2 p.m. on Friday at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. The senior legislature was created as a nonpartisan, unicameral body by the General Assembly in 1993 to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the state. Greene County’s NCSTHL Rep. Elliotte Ashburn announce the group’s top five legislative priorities. Greene County Senior Services will provide refreshments. Visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
‘Swing’
The ECU/Loessin Playhouse will present the musical “SWING!” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22-24 in McGinnis Theater. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 25-26. The musical celebrates the music of the swing era of jazz. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for senior adults and ECU faculty and staff and $10 for ECU students and youth 18 and younger. Visit tickets.ecu.edu.
End-of-life planning
The Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a workshop on end-of-life planning from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Everyone is welcome to the free event, called “Getting Your Affairs in Order.” Topics include emotional readiness, advanced health care planning, life insurance and beneficiaries, grief counseling and more.