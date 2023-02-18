swans

With a short 30-minute trip from Greenville to Tarboro, it is possible to see more than 500 tundra swans relaxing during the day, said Howard Vainright of Greenville, who captured this photo at the Newbold Pond, just east of Tarboro off of U.S. 64 at the Shiloh Farm Road exit. The swans will be migrating back to northern nesting areas soon.

