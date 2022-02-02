Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tai Chi for Arthritis
Tai Chi for arthritis and fall prevention will be held at 2 p.m. on Fridays starting this Friday at the Greene County Senior Center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Sharon Harrison and Emmanuell Quenum are instructors. Classes are free but contributions are welcomed. Participants must be 60 and older. Call 747-5434 or email sharon.harrison@greenecountync.gov.
Games Meet Art
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Games Meet Art from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The event will feature indoor and outdoor activities that are free for museum members, $5 for individuals and $15 for families (three people or more). GMOarcade, a game-centered event with an open bar for ages 21 and older, will be held from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for others at www.gmoa.org/shop/event-tickets.
10-Minute Play Contest
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host readings of winning selections from its 2021 10-Minute Play Contest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Out of more than 250 entries received, eight plays have been selected for the readers theater style presentation. Audience members will vote for their favorite. Tickets are $10 and are available at magnoliaartscenter.com or at the door.
Run, Plunge or Splash
Greenville Recreation and Parks will host the first Run, Plunge or Splash event at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive. The event consists of a 5K run around the park’s trails and polar bear plunge from its beach area into the lake. Costs range between $15 to $30 with proceeds supporting the Special Olympics. Participants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, a s’mores kit and hot chocolate. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov or webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, will host a bed-turning on Sunday. A bed-turning is a fun social event for guests to share their quilt and its history. Call Peggy Collins at 412-7764 for more information and to let the museum know you would like to participate. Light refreshments will be served.
Sesquicentennial Parade
Farmville will host a Sesquicentennial Parade at 11 a.m. on Feb. 12 in honor of the town’s 150th anniversary. Participants are encouraged to enter floats depicting a specific time period of the past and to dress in historical costumes. Prizes will be awarded for the best three non-commercial floats. For more information and to register to enter, contact the Farmville Chamber of Commerce at farmvillencchamber.org or call 753-4671.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend the Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camp at Catawba College. The girls’ dates are June 12-18, and the boys will attend June 19-25. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County chairman at 402-690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Deadline for applications is March 15.