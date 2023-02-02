Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ayden Founders Day
The Town of Ayden will celebrate the 132 anniversary of its founding with an art show, golf and disc golf tournaments, car show, music and storytelling. Events begin at 9 a.m. Friday with the Winter Classic Golf Tournament at the Ayden Golf and Country Club and continue at 5 p.m. at the Ayden Museum and the Ayden Community Building, with stories of the town’s history and a birthday cake. On Saturday, entertainment on the West Avenue Stage begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 5:30 p.m. There will be self-guided walking tours of downtown. Visit downtownayden.org.
Piano concert
East Carolina University School of Music will host guest artist Sookkyung Cho, associate professor of piano at Grand Valley State University, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 28-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Music by DJ Justin Rouse. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
‘We Are Here Story’
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host “WeAreHereStory” from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 10. The event features a collection of theatrical pieces, poems and songs performed by members of East Carolina University’s Black Makers Theatre Guild. The performance will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a discussion and question-and-answer session at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Donations for the Black Makers Theatre Guild will be accepted. Visit gmoa.org.
Food Bank
The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina is seeking new vendors and meal sites for the upcoming Kids Summer Meals program session. Kids Summer Meals, also known as the Summer Food Service Program, is a USDA federally-funded resource that offers free nutritious meals to children 18 and younger during the summer months. Vendors can include restaurants or catering companies interested in providing healthy, prepared meals for the program. Sites would be those interested in serving meals to children in their community during the summer. A virtual information session for interested sites is set for 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 and a session for vendors is 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. Visit foodbankcenc.org/event/kids-summer-meals-info-sessions or email kidsprograms@foodbankcenc.org.
Cupid’s Crawl
The annual Cupid’s Crawl 5K and 10K starts at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Elm Street Park. The timed events feature USTAF certified courses, prizes and swag. Registration is ongoing at runsignup.com/Race/NC/Greenville/CupidsCrawl10K5K. Packet pickup will be held 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Fleet Feet, 207 E. Arlington Blvd. Race benefits Special Olympics NC and Law Enforcement United.
Cypress Group
Cypress Group of the N.C. Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 11 Oakmont Drive. Larry Baldwin, North Carolina CAFO coordinator for the Waterkeeper Alliance will discuss the seen and unseen effects of CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations) on water quality and pollution. Eastern North Carolina is one of the country’s predominant locations for hog industry CAFOs, and the negative impacts of CAFOs on water quality are widespread. The meeting is open to the public and available via Zoom. Visit meetup.com/cypress-group/ for a link.