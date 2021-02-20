Bless our hearts. While small businesses and American families struggle to stay afloat, we are going to give amnesty to 11 million (and probably a lot more) illegal immigrants with millions more on the way. C'mon man!
The incomplete XL Pipeline and the unfinished border protection wall will long live as monuments to ignorance. The diesel spewing tanker trucks and billionaire-owned railroads will be spewing CO2 into the air, delivering a reduced amount of more expensive crude oil. The flood of illegal immigrants will cost us vast resources no one can imagine. What a terrible legacy to leave.
Regarding Rush Limbaugh’s impact on talk radio, Henry Hinton said, "no one has come close to his impact.” The reason for that is that no one wanted to be that loud, that nasty, that obnoxious, that offensive, and that overtly wrong.
BYH, when exposing a crime is treated as committing a crime, you are ruled by criminals.
BYH politicians, this is the definition of democracy: The form of government in which political control is exercised by all the people, either directly or through their elected representatives. I think it's time for our legislators to let go of their personal vendettas and get on with representing the wishes of the people.
Vidant should be a well-oiled machine giving out vaccines. Whole lotta money thrown their way for that performance.
BYH, why do we send men and women overseas to fight for our freedom, but give it up so easily over here?
All the handwringing over Suddenlink service. Easy solution. Before the 1984 break up of AT&T, domestic long-distance landline phone calls averaged 50 cents a minute. Imagine your phone bill today if Judge Greene hadn't put the whammy on AT&T. Competition can do wonders. Open it up, Greenville. Customer service and prices will greatly improve and your experience with your carrier will magically be pleasurable.
A huge BYH to the person admonishing their neighbors for not participating in the recent Boy Scouts "Scouting for Food" event. Donation bags were scheduled to be given to residents the Saturday prior to the event. We have not had bags dropped off in our neighborhood for years. The last time I put a bag on the porch as directed, it remained on the porch and was never picked up.
Bless Pence’s heart. How does it feel to know that President Trump knew the danger he and his family were in but still did nothing to quell the riot except send out another tweet attacking Pence at 2:24 p.m., after Pence had been evacuated from the chamber for his safety. OK, don’t impeach this monster but do not allow him to ever hold public office again.
Bless our hearts, we will never agree on whether Trump’s words incited the violence on the Capitol. But can’t we all agree that waiting 2 1/2 hours before releasing a video to discourage the violence was outrageous? All the while rioters were ransacking the Capitol looking for the vice president. That lapse in common decency and leadership deserves no accountability? Come on!
BYH to Rush Limbaugh. You know it's cold outside when Satan puts his best log on the fire.
BYH Rush Limbaugh. The world is a kinder place with your passing.
BYH Rush Limbaugh. Think of the possibilities if only you began smoking 30 years earlier.
Both of our senators, Burr and Tillis, are fully aware of Donald Trump’s guilt in inciting an insurrection. The only difference is that Burr is not seeking re-election and so no longer has to fear Trump’s wrath. Tillis wants to remain in the Senate and so feels he has to sacrifice his spine to hopefully retain the vote of Trump’s base. What happened to integrity? BR
To the BYH submitter afraid to be in the same building with someone open carrying a firearm. Maybe you should also consider those who might be carrying concealed. Maybe the old lady in front of you in church might have a weapon in her purse or the gentleman in the suit might have a shoulder holster. Law-abiding citizens with guns prevent crimes not commit crimes.
BYH to those who voted for President Trump. I think most of them knew that he was a charlatan and a grifter. The only reason they voted for him was the fear that Biden would be even worse.
BYH to the individual who wants to play involuntary Russian roulette in the grocery store. The first time the game comes to fruition they will be in serious trouble. It just seems inappropriate to me.
Bless my heart. I have heard people say that they felt rather poorly for 24 hours or so after receiving their second shot. Things seem to have worked out differently for me. I got my second shot for Covid at 9:30 AM, by 3:30 in the afternoon I started to feel like I had taken a 10 mg Valium. I wonder if I can go back for shot number three?
Bless Your Heart Richard Burr for having the guts to vote for impeachment. The great majority of Republican Senators knew Trump was guilty but were afraid to vote yes. I am a lifelong Republican who was disgusted by Trump. I am afraid he has destroyed our party and left us unable to stop the leftist agenda. We may pay the price of Trump for decades.
No BYH for someone than aligns themselves with Romney!
BYH America, the headline on Inauguration Day which said "Democracy Has Prevailed," should have said Hypocrisy Has Prevailed! I can't believe how the Democrats and the news media/social media have pulled the wool over people's eyes. They are responsible for the great divide in this country. Our awesome country is being destroyed and I am afraid that we are running toward socialism led by the Democrats/liberals. Please don't let this happen. Open your eyes!
BYH to those holding onto the "insurrection." It's a shame the sanctity of the Capitol was compromised but I felt the same shame when churches, police/government buildings and businesses were burned and looted this year with no repercussions or justice. I am not a Trump supporter as much as stopping the divisive rhetoric espoused by media and others in blaming Trump for everything when they need to look at themselves.
BYH HH: Your quote, "Trump certainly has an ability to communicate" had me in stitches. Would that ability include the unintelligible, incoherent, undisciplined rambling tainted with petulant insults and lies that Trumpkins lap up like a dehydrated animal? Thanks for the laugh!
Trump and his supporters finally got their wall. The wall protecting the Capitol is now necessary to protect Americans from domestic terrorists. Bless our hearts.
To Walker Kelly and NCEA members: Support a return to school or leave your position. Some teachers in our county are worth half their salary. Their leaders should be ashamed as it is a direct reflection of their guidance.