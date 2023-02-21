Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Ash Wednesday service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3503 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will host a community Ash Wednesday service starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes. The Rev. Bob Hudak from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Pastor Rocky Stone from the Farmville Presbyterian Church and Pastor Morgan from the First Christian Church will lead the ecumenical-based service that is open to all. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930.
Ash Wednesday
St Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St, will have two Ash Wednesday services on at 12:10 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The later service also will be streamed live at stpaulsepiscopal.com.
Ashes to go
The Rev. Donna Kraus, pastor of The Well Episcopal-Lutheran Campus Ministry, and Jay LaNunziata, director of christian formation at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be outside ECU’s Joyner library from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 22 to bring ashes to ECU’s community. The Ash Wednesday event is open to anyone who would like to participate.
ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands
The ECU Symphonic and Concert Bands will give a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wright Auditorium. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Winterfest
City of Greenville Recreation and Parks will hold Winterfest at Wildwood 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive. The event features ice skating, fire pits, s’mores, a snow machine, music and more. Register online for $20 per person before noon Thursday. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov.
Human Relations Council
The City of Greenville Human Relations Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary during its annual awards banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Emaill cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or call 329-4494.
Chili Sale
Farmville Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East Chili Sale 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $10. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-7644 for more information.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging announced the following classes and programs for January at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold, 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Yoga for Every Body, 11:15 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Saturday. Donation requested.
Senior Fitness Class, 1-2 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Cost is $1.
Cardio Dance 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $4.{/li}
Chair Fitness Class, 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $1.
Soul Line Dancing, 11 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $4.
Jewelry Class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. Cost is $5.
Advance Care Planning Class, 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Picture identification required to complete documents.
Spring Gardening Class, 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Class is free, but seating is limited.
Living a Healthy Life With Chronic Conditions, 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, March 14-April 18.
Beginner Wood Carving, 1:30-3 p.m. Thursdays, March 16-April 20. Cost is $40 and includes all supplies.
The Council on Aging is accepting vendor applications for the 2023 Spring Fest. Applications are available by requesting at cshimer@pittcoa.com.