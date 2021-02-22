Mere mortal beings will never understand ECU Athletic Department finances. You must learn to take them with a grain of salt and your favorite beverage. If you are really smart on the academic side then you understand that without powerhouse football ECU is nothing. Your degree is worthless if we do not win on the ball field. If you do not accept the supremacy of football then you are not a real Pirate.
BYH: Wait a minute, if Trump didn't mean "fight" after all the times he said it, why would he mean "peacefully" the one time he said it?
Bless your heart citizens of the great state of New York. You are burdened with the leadership of Cuomo, Blasio and AOC. We are praying for you.
Bless your heart dear people of Texas. Our hearts hurt for you. Time to act presidential, Joe. Quit monitoring the situation and help those people.
BYH Greenville’s Catholic community for allowing John Paul II Catholic High School to be sold to the highest bidder. Is this about Catholic values or following the money?
BYH, I'm not saying I don't like you, I'm just saying I'd unplug your life support to make a pot of coffee.
BYH, Trump is living proof that con men don't have to be smart if his victims are stupid enough.
BYH, my therapist thinks I'm too judgmental and mean, but I don't care because he is a stupid idiot.
BYH, the 43 members of the Republican sedition caucus are just as responsible as Trump is.
BYH, Jesus loves everyone you hate.
Bless my heart. I wish I had a government credit card to use for my auto and home energy costs. And while I'm wishing, free health coverage and housing would be nice also. Then I wouldn't care about middle America like this administration doesn't.
Bless our hearts. Thanks a lot Joe. You shut down the pipeline amid a global crisis and fuel prices go through the roof. Good planning.
BYH to Suddenlink. Spoke with a rep today about my increasing bill. The "promotional credit" had expired. I was told they would email me and apply any promotional credits to my account in the future. Supposedly, this is a current practice. I'm wondering why I've never seen a bill decrease before. My guess — promotional credits are for new subscribers only or those current customers who call to negotiate. (Suddenlink does have a retention department!)
The GOP, it ain't what it used to be.
BYH and raise a glass to the Capitol police who now have to defend 43 senators who supported, defended and helped push the lie which got their fellow officers killed.
BYH, always listen to that inner voice that says "shut the heck up."
BYH, "I'm sorry" and "I apologize" are the same except at a funeral.
BYH, I would bet that if the Senate vote for conviction was a secret ballot the results would have been different.
BYH GOP. My wife, my three sons and their spouses, and I are changing our party affiliation from Republican to independent. I won't be a Trumpican. Trump incited the mob. I'm embarrassed by senators voting to acquit. I will not belong to the party of Marjorie Taylor Green and Ted Cruz. I will not belong to a party where Lyndsay Graham oozes his slime. Shame on you GOP. You had a choice.
Bless our heart, Abraham made an appeal to two Angels for the Lord to spare the destruction of Sodom if he could find 50 righteous men. We know the end of that story. We can't even find 17 righteous Republicans in the Senate, and it looks like they will suffer the same metaphoric fate.
BYH to Greg Murphy, Thom Tillis and all evangelicals, finally I now understand why all of you support Donald Trump. Just look at Mike Pence and family if you don't do what the mob boss says to do. The boogie boys plus Proud Boys are standing by waiting on further action from the top. Moscow Mitch McConnell better be careful because he says Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot
In retrospect, everything looks inevitable. It's not. The awful events of the last year could have been avoided. Every step of the way, people who knew better stood back and let their unprincipled self-interest anesthetize them to the dangers they were abetting. Today, it appears we have learned nothing, bless our hearts.
Bless our hearts, we’re all going to die. All of us. What a circus! That alone should make us love each other, but it doesn’t. We are terrorized and flattened by trivialities, we are eaten up by nothing.
We live in a sad time right now when people cannot put party loyalties aside and think of the safety of people. Censuring is not the way to go about treating people who voted to convict.
Masks are not political issues, they are keeping people safe.
Something needs to be done about the potholes on Kinsaul-Willoughby Road as you have to dodge potholes for a one mile stretch on this road, bad for tires.
I asked my financial planner if he could do for my account what ECU did with their athletic budget. He referred me to a witch doctor, a psychic and a lion tamer.
Curse their hearts, according to the GOP logic, there is a period late in a presidency that a president can doing anything without repercussions just because there is not enough time to convene an impeachment and conviction vote before they are out of office. Democratic Senators could have been executed by the domestic terrorists and the GOP would not have voted to convict that last president.
BYH, the GOPQ is a disgrace to this country.
BYH, after watching the disgraceful GOP reaction to their leader inciting a mob to insurrection against or Capitol, if you ever wondered how regular people in Germany could just stand by and watch the rise of Naziism, now you know.
BYH Richard Burr for trying to convict President Trump. You, of all people, shouldn't be convicting anyone. You violated the Stock Act passed in 2012, which prohibits lawmakers from selling stock based on information unavailable to the public. You sold stock on Feb. 18 and got off Scot free. You should be ashamed of yourself. I Hope Lara Trump takes your place.
Bless our hearts. Hey Joe, you think Cuomo is the gold standard now? You guys are imploding. Gonna be fun to watch.
Someone famous once said, "We live in a world where we have to hide to make love, while violence is practiced in broad daylight." Thanks to former-president Trump, the GOP, and especially "conservative Christians," it's now more true than ever. Bless our hearts.
When are common sense and sanity going to return. If you have been vaccinated twice then for goodness sake let's begin to act normal and let the neurotic folks continue on down their path to being a little crazy. Come on people, if you believe in the science as you have preached, let's practice it and have faith in medical science. Give two peace signs for Vaccinated X 2 and greet each other again!
Send contributions using the submission form on reflector.com, by emailing to blessyourheart@reflector.com or calling 329-9564.