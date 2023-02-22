Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Senior legislature
Greene County Senior Services will celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the N.C. Senior Tar Heel Legislature at 2 p.m. on Friday at the center, 104 Greenridge Road, Snow Hill. Elliotte Ashburn will share a program about their work and announce the group’s top five legislative priorities for consideration by the NC General Assembly in the 2023-24 legislative cycle. Greene County Senior Services will provide refreshments. Visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
Quiz Bowl
The 2023 Sheppard Memorial Library Quiz Bowl will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the City Council chambers at Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. Participating high schools include Ayden-Grifton, D.H. Conley, Innovation Early College, J.H. Rose, John Paul II and Pitt Early College. Everyone is welcome to attend the double elimination competition where teams field questions on math, science, social studies, sports, literature, language, the arts and current events. The winner will complete in April 1 regional tournament, which this year also will be hosted by the library.
End-of-life planning
The Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a workshop on end-of-life planning from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Everyone is welcome to the free event, called Getting Your Affairs in Order. Topics include emotional readiness, advanced health care planning, life insurance and beneficiaries, grief counseling and more.
BHM Parade
The Greene County Black History Month Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Snow Hill. Line up starts at 12:30 p.m. on the Greene County Schools Tech Center, 402 S.E. Second St. For information or to participate, contact Darius Shackleford at 521-0117 or Faye Daniels 526-7088.
ECU Chamber Singers
East Carolina University School of Music will host the ECU Chamber Singers at 7:30 p.m. Monday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. Free. Call 252-328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
‘Oliver’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Oliver” at 7:30 p.m. March 1-4 and March 8-11. An additional matinee performance will be held at 2 p.m. March 5. The classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel “Oliver Twist.” Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Building Hope tours
Building Hope Community Life Center, a faith-based nonprofit youth and family organization, will host tours of its facility at 309 W. Ninth St. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. March 2. The 30-minute tours, designed to provide information about the organization’s mission and programs, are part of a $150,000 fundraising effort. To register, visit buildinghopenc.org/banquet-info. Register by Feb. 24 for a free T-shirt.
Used book sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will hold the 32nd annual Used Book Sale at the Greenville Convention Center March 2-5. It will feature thousands of items to choose from, including hardbacks, children’s books and DVDs. March 2 is the Members Only Sale 5-8 p.m. — membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4. March 5 is $5 bag day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Pancakes and sausage
The Reedy Branch Church Youth Committee will have a Pancake and Sausage Dinner from 5-7 p.m. on March 3 at the church on the corner of Davenport and Reedy Branch Roads. The cost is $7 for all you can eat. All funds will go toward youth projects.
Public safety event
The Greenville City Council will host a town hall meeting on public safety at 6 p.m. Thursday in Room 249 of the ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E 10th St. The event will include presentations by Greenville Police Department Chief Ted Sauls, ECU Police Chief Jon Barnwell and a public question-and-answer session.