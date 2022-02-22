Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Piano performance
ECU’s School of Music will feature a performance by faculty artist Keiko Sekino on piano at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Symphonic and Concert bands
East Carolina University’s symphonic and concert bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Tiny Art
The Tiny Art Show hosted by Emerge Gallery and Art Center, 404 Evans St., concludes Thursday. The annual exhibition includes small works of art priced at $5 or $10, with a virtual auction for juried entries. It is a fundraiser for Emerge’s educational and outreach funds. Visit emergegallery.com.
Coastal Winds Quintet
ECU’s Coastal Winds Quintet performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Featured are faculty artists Christine Gustafson, flute; Anna Lampidis, oboe; Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet; Christopher Ulffers, bassoon; and Emily Schaefer, horn. Free. Face coverings required. Livestream available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. Call 328-6851.
Blessings for Your Heart
The Health Ministry Auxiliary of Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church will hold “Blessings for your Heart,” an event focusing on heart health from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The guest speaker will be Dawnelle Holadia, nurse practitioner at Carolina East Heart Center. The event features door prizes, lunch and good old Baptist fellowship. Masks, social distancing, temperature checks and hand washing will be required. The event will be at the church, 2673 W. Virginia St., Simpson. The attire is red. Contact Valarie Gatlin Walker at 916-6409.
Volunteer Expo
The Junior League of Greenville will hold Volunteer Expo 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. More than 45 nonprofit organizations will participate to offer information about their services and volunteer opportunities.
398th Engineer\Supply Company
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company of Greenville will hold its next breakfast meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. All former members are welcome. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net if you can attend.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert are available for $8. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 714-0838.
Pancake supper
Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, will start the Lenten season with a traditional pancake supper from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on March 1 in the fellowship hall. It is open to the community for a donation of $7. It includes a plate of pancakes and sausage for dining in or to take out. Proceeds support the outreach ministry, including the soup kitchen across the street.