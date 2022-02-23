Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of “Between Riverside and Crazy” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and March 3-5. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and March 5. The play tells the story of a retired New York City policeman pursuing a discrimination suit against the department. It is for a mature audience. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern N.C. Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Special guest speaker will be Tami Fitzgerald, founder and president of N.C. Values Coalition, which advocates for human life, family values and religious liberty.
Lenten service
Emmanuel Episcopal Church will hold Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m. on March 2 with holy eucharist, the Imposition of ashes and the ecumenical community worship with ministers in this community-based service. The 40 days of Lent are a time to reach out to the community or help those less fortunate. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen serves 25-45 take-out plates on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 1 p.m. For more information, call Cathy Holmes at 714-5930. Donations may be sent to the “Soup Kitchen” at 3505 S. Walnut St., Farmville, N.C. 27828. Those interested in cooking for the kitchen may call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Business After Hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its March Business After Hours membership event from 5:30-7 p.m. on March 3 at Eastern Radiologist, 2101 W. Arlington Blvd., Suite. 210. Bring your business cards for a chance to win a door prize and the opportunity to make new contacts. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Oratorical contest
Applications to participate in the Optimist Club of Greenville’s annual youth oratorical contest are due March 11. The contest will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19. Contestants will give a 4-5 minute presentation on the theme “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.” The two top speakers at the club level receive medallions and will have an opportunity to compete for a $2,500 scholarship. Visit www.greenvilleoptimists.org to view requirements and to enter or email entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Boys and Girls State
The Greenville American Legion Post 39 is seeking high school juniors who would like to attend Tar Heel Boys or Girls State program. The post will sponsor and pay the tuition for selected delegates to attend the weeklong camps at Catawba College in June. The program is designed to give delegates a hands-on experience in forming and running all levels of N.C. state government while developing leadership and communication skills. Contact the Pitt County Chairman at 402-690-1129 for more information and to begin the application process. Cutoff for applications is March 15.