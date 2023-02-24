Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Black History Celebrations
Beary Smokey Smokehouse, 222 N. Heritage St., Kinston, is screening “Freedom of NC” as a dinner and movie event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Meals will be served between 6:30-7:45 p.m. with the movie shown upstairs from 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Email preciousroyalties@gmail.com or call 643-2176. “Freedom of NC” was written, directed and produced by Greenville resident James Jones and filmed at Hope Plantation in Windsor. It is the story of an enslaved family and the dreams of freedom cherished by a daughter.
North Pitt High School’s fine arts department will host its seventh annual Black History Celebration at 2:15 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The theme is “Expectations: The First, But Not the Last.” The event will feature student dance, poetry, music and performances designed to honor and highlight the past and present contributions of African-American individuals in the United States.
The Greene County Black History Month Parade will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Snow Hill. Line up starts at 12:30 p.m. on the Greene County Schools Tech Center, 402 S.E. Second St. For information or to participate, contact Darius Shackleford at 521-0117 or Faye Daniels 526-7088.
Quiz Bowl
The 2023 Sheppard Memorial Library Quiz Bowl will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the City Council chambers at Greenville City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. Participating high schools include Ayden-Grifton, D.H. Conley, Innovation Early College, J.H. Rose, John Paul II and Pitt Early College. Everyone is welcome to attend the double elimination competition where teams field questions on math, science, social studies, sports, literature, language, the arts and current events. The winner will complete in April 1 regional tournament, which this year also will be hosted by the library.
End-of-life planning
The Greenville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will host a workshop on end-of-life planning from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at York Memorial AME Zion Church, 201 Tyson St. Everyone is welcome to the free event, called Getting Your Affairs in Order. Topics include emotional readiness, advanced health care planning, life insurance and beneficiaries, grief counseling and more.
Human Relations Council
The City of Greenville Human Relations Council will celebrate its 50th anniversary during its annual awards banquet starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Email cdaniels@greenvillenc.gov or call 252-329-4494.
Chili sale
Farmville Boy Scouts of America Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East Chili Sale 5-7 p.m. on Saturday at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler dessert will be available for $10. Purchase tickets from Troop 25 Scouts or call 252-714-7644 for more information.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, distributes free food boxes 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Pancakes and sausage
The Reedy Branch Church Youth Committee will have a Pancake and Sausage Dinner from 5-7 p.m. on March 3 at the church on the corner of Davenport and Reedy Branch Roads. The cost is $7 all you can eat. All funds will go towards youth projects.