‘Between Riverside and Crazy’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 East 14th St., will host performances of “Between Riverside and Crazy” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and March 3-5. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and March 5. The play is the story of a retired New York City policeman pursuing a discrimination suit against the department. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Blessings for Your Heart
The Health Ministry Auxiliary of Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church will hold “Blessings for your Heart,” an event focusing on heart health, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 2673 W. Virginia St., Simpson. The guest speaker will be Dawnelle Holadia, nurse practitioner. The event features door prizes, lunch and fellowship. COVID precautions required. The attire is red. Contact Valarie Gatlin Walker at 916-6409.
Volunteer Expo
The Junior League of Greenville will hold Volunteer Expo 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. More than 45 nonprofit organizations will participate to offer information about services and volunteer opportunities.
398th Engineer\Supply
The 398th Engineer\Supply Company of Greenville will meet at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the Golden Corral, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Contact Frank Meeks at 258-5330 or meeksfd@suddenlink.net.
Feast of the East
Farmville Boy Scout Troop 25 will hold its Feast of the East chili sale from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Scout Hut, 3459 Park St. Take-out pints of chili and Scout Cobbler are available for $8. Call 714-0838.
VFW bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce, baked goods and non-perishable food starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Drive-up. Call 752-6154.
Ukraine prayer vigil
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for the Community will offer prayers for peace and justice in Ukraine at noon on Tuesday. All are invited to York Memorial Church, 201 Tyson St., at the corner with Third Street.
Awaken Coffee sale
The Awaken Coffee benefit sale will be 7 a.m. to noon March 5 at Unity Church, 4301 Charles Blvd. Donations (no clothes) accepted at rear door 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 4. Awaken Coffee is a nonprofit raising funds to open a coffee shop that will employ adults with special needs. Visit awakencoffeenc.com.
Ladies tea party
Elm Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church, 5403 Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, will hold its ladies tea party starting at 10:30 a.m. March 12 with a marketplace sale. The event features cookies and tea at 11 a.m. followed by music with Sue Lynn Whitehurst, a noon lunch, dessert, a loving message from Chandler Whitford and prizes including an award for the best old fashioned hat. Tickets are $18 and $20 with proceeds going to youth summer camp expenses. Call 746-3534.